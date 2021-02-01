Tiffany Haddish & Common relationship timeline: from dating to the Silhouette Challenge

Tiffany Haddish and her boyfriend Common have taken on the sultry Silhouette Challenge on TikTok - so, how long have they been dating?

Tiffany Haddish heated up the internet this weekend by taking on the steamy Silhouette Challenge on TikTok, featuring a special appearance from her boyfriend, rapper Common.

For those who don't know, the Silhouette Challenge sees users pose seductively in a doorway before quickly turning into a completely black silhouette against a red background.

Comedian and actress Haddish, 41, set pulses racing with her take on the challenge, which sees Common, 48, sneak in at the end to wrap his arms around his lady.

So, how long have Tiffany and Common been dating? Here's a comprehensive timeline of their relationship.

