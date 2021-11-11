4 sustainable ways to update your streetwear wardrobe
11 November 2021, 09:43
Here's how to level up your streetwear game, while taking care of the planet.
It's never been more important to live a sustainable life for the sake of our planet - and that goes for your wardrobe too.
Together with giffgaff, we're encouraging all of you fashion-focused folk to think about the way your style is impacting the Earth, and how you can help sustain it.
So whether you're a streetwear fanatic, a sneaker collector or you just love your vintage sports pieces, here are some of the ways you can upgrade your threads without it taking a toll on the environment.
-
Clothes swaps
Swapping clothes with your mates is a super easy way to change up your look without negatively impacting the environment.
It's also totally free, which means your bank account will be thanking you as well. Winner!
-
Online thrift shopping
There are plenty of online stores that sell vintage, pre-loved pieces, from old-school sweaters and hoodies to bags, accessories and more.
Injected new life into older items is a great way to keep your 'fit sustainable. Plus, you'll be wearing pieces that are totally unique.
-
Support your local charity shops
Just ask your mate who always seems to find the best pieces in charity shops - there are some absolute gems in there!
Supporting small businesses has never been more paramount, and, much like online thrift shopping, you'll end up with pieces that no-one else has.
And for a pinch of the price!
-
Restyling your favourite outfits
Sometimes it's easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to your wardrobe. Why not try pairing pieces together that you've never combined before?
Your whole look can change by just swapping out a particular jacket or pair of shoes, so take some time to see how you can rework what you've already got, rather than purchasing new pieces.