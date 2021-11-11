4 sustainable ways to update your streetwear wardrobe

Sustainable ways to update your streetwear wardrobe. Picture: Getty

Here's how to level up your streetwear game, while taking care of the planet.

It's never been more important to live a sustainable life for the sake of our planet - and that goes for your wardrobe too.

So whether you're a streetwear fanatic, a sneaker collector or you just love your vintage sports pieces, here are some of the ways you can upgrade your threads without it taking a toll on the environment.

Clothes swaps Swapping clothes with your mates is a super easy way to change up your look without negatively impacting the environment. It's also totally free, which means your bank account will be thanking you as well. Winner! Online thrift shopping There are plenty of online stores that sell vintage, pre-loved pieces, from old-school sweaters and hoodies to bags, accessories and more. Injected new life into older items is a great way to keep your 'fit sustainable. Plus, you'll be wearing pieces that are totally unique. Support your local charity shops Just ask your mate who always seems to find the best pieces in charity shops - there are some absolute gems in there! Supporting small businesses has never been more paramount, and, much like online thrift shopping, you'll end up with pieces that no-one else has. And for a pinch of the price! Restyling your favourite outfits Sometimes it's easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to your wardrobe. Why not try pairing pieces together that you've never combined before? Your whole look can change by just swapping out a particular jacket or pair of shoes, so take some time to see how you can rework what you've already got, rather than purchasing new pieces.