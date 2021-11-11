4 sustainable ways to update your streetwear wardrobe

11 November 2021, 09:43

Sustainable ways to update your streetwear wardrobe
Sustainable ways to update your streetwear wardrobe. Picture: Getty

Here's how to level up your streetwear game, while taking care of the planet.

It's never been more important to live a sustainable life for the sake of our planet - and that goes for your wardrobe too.

Together with giffgaff, we're encouraging all of you fashion-focused folk to think about the way your style is impacting the Earth, and how you can help sustain it.

So whether you're a streetwear fanatic, a sneaker collector or you just love your vintage sports pieces, here are some of the ways you can upgrade your threads without it taking a toll on the environment.

It's never been more important to live a sustainable life for the sake of our planet - and that goes for your wardrobe, too. Picture: Getty

  1. Clothes swaps

    Swapping clothes with your mates is a super easy way to change up your look without negatively impacting the environment.

    It's also totally free, which means your bank account will be thanking you as well. Winner!

  2. Online thrift shopping

    There are plenty of online stores that sell vintage, pre-loved pieces, from old-school sweaters and hoodies to bags, accessories and more.

    Injected new life into older items is a great way to keep your 'fit sustainable. Plus, you'll be wearing pieces that are totally unique.

  3. Support your local charity shops

    Just ask your mate who always seems to find the best pieces in charity shops - there are some absolute gems in there!

    Supporting small businesses has never been more paramount, and, much like online thrift shopping, you'll end up with pieces that no-one else has.

    And for a pinch of the price!

  4. Restyling your favourite outfits

    Sometimes it's easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to your wardrobe. Why not try pairing pieces together that you've never combined before?

    Your whole look can change by just swapping out a particular jacket or pair of shoes, so take some time to see how you can rework what you've already got, rather than purchasing new pieces.

Wanna do your bit? Together with giffgaff, we’re encouraging you to recycle your old phones which is better for the planet and good for your wallet too! Find out more here.

