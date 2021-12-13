3 sustainable Christmas gift ideas for the music-lover in your life

13 December 2021, 06:00

3 sustainable Christmas gift ideas for the music-lover in your life
These gifts will go down a treat!

The festive season is well and truly upon us, and lots of us are thinking about what to gift our loved ones this year.

Making your Christmas a sustainable one is more important than ever, so we've narrowed down some of the best presents to give your favourite music-lover this year while keeping the environment in mind.

From personalised mixtapes to supporting local companies, here's how to gift sustainably this Christmas.

Give sustainably this Christmas.
Give sustainably this Christmas. Picture: Getty

  1. Support small businesses

    One way to reduce your carbon footprint this festive season is buying from small, local businesses, rather than big cooperations.

    Support your local community by purchasing gifts from smaller retailers, many of whom you can easily find on social media, at local markets and shops and through word of mouth.

    From printed artwork of their favourite musician to drinks coasters of their favourite albums, there are endless options.

  2. Give non-material gifts

    Giving the gift of an experience is a great way to reduce your material output this Christmas, while leaving your loved-one with memories they'll cherish forever.

    You could grab those concert tickets they've been talking about, or snag the best seats in town for their favourite musical.

  3. Make your own presents

    Remember the days of burning a CD full of tunes for your best mate? Or, if you're a true 90's baby, a mixtape of tracks tailored just for that someone special?

    Why not bring that tradition back! You could even spin a more modern twist on it and make them a playlist on their favourite streaming platform.

Together with giffgaff, we’re encouraging you to give back this Christmas, from thoughtful gifts for your friends and family, to recycling your old phones which is better for the planet! Find out more here

