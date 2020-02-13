50 songs turning 10 years old in 2020: from Rihanna to Usher

Some of your favourite 2010's bangers like 'Super Bass', 'OMG' and 'Love The Way You Lie' are all turning ten this year. Picture: YouTube

Featuring chart-topping tracks from your favourite 2010 hitmakers including Eminem, Rihanna, Usher, Drake and more.

As we roll into another decade, we can't help but take a look back on the best and biggest songs that kickstarted the 2010's.

From red-headed Rihanna's iconic 'Loud' era and Nicki Minaj's bubblegum catapult into superstardom to Eminem's hit album 'Recovery' and the beginning of Bruno Mars' long-running chart reign - 2010 was a pretty epic year.

Press play and get ready for a huge hit of nostalgia.