50 songs turning 10 years old in 2020: from Rihanna to Usher
13 February 2020, 12:33
Featuring chart-topping tracks from your favourite 2010 hitmakers including Eminem, Rihanna, Usher, Drake and more.
As we roll into another decade, we can't help but take a look back on the best and biggest songs that kickstarted the 2010's.
From red-headed Rihanna's iconic 'Loud' era and Nicki Minaj's bubblegum catapult into superstardom to Eminem's hit album 'Recovery' and the beginning of Bruno Mars' long-running chart reign - 2010 was a pretty epic year.
Press play and get ready for a huge hit of nostalgia.
Eminem feat. Rihanna - 'Love The Way You Lie'
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Bass'
Shontelle - 'Impossible'
Usher feat. Pitbull - 'DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love'
Wiz Khalifa - 'Black And Yellow'
Rihanna - 'Only Girl In The World'
Drake - 'Find Your Love'
Kanye West feat. Pusha T - 'Runaway'
Trey Songz feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Bottoms Up'
Travie McCoy feat. Bruno Mars - 'Billionaire'
Eminem - 'Not Afraid'
B.o.B feat. Hayley Williams - 'Airplanes'
Jason Derulo - 'Ridin' Solo'
Usher feat. will.i.am - 'OMG'
Taio Cruz - 'Dynamite'
David Guetta feat. Rihanna - 'Who's That Chick?'
Ne-Yo - 'Beautiful Monster'
Cee Lo Green - 'Forget You'
Bruno Mars - 'Just The Way You Are'
Tinie Tempah - 'Pass Out'
Far East Movement feat. The Cataracs, DEV - 'Like A G6'
Roll Deep - 'Good Times'
Katy B - 'Katy On a Mission'
Flo Rida feat. David Guetta - 'Club Can't Handle Me'
Shakira - 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'
Timbaland feat. Justin Timberlake - 'Carry Out'
Nelly - 'Just A Dream'
Nicki Minaj feat. Drake - 'Moment 4 Life'
Rihanna feat. Drake - 'What's My Name?'
Kanye West - 'Power'
Chris Brown feat. Tyga, Kevin McCall- 'Deuces' (Explicit Version)
B.o.B feat. Bruno - 'Nothin' On You'
DJ Zinc feat. Ms Dynamite – 'Wile Out'
Keri Hilson - 'Pretty Girl Rock'
Alexis Jordan - 'Happiness'
Tinchy Stryder feat. Giggs, Professor Green, Tinie Tempah, Devlin, Example & Chipmunk - 'Game Over'
Ciara feat. Ludacris - 'Ride'
T.I. feat. Chris Brown - 'Get Back Up'
Example - 'Kickstarts'
Tinie Tempah feat. Labrinth - 'Frisky'
Alicia Keys feat. Drake - 'Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready) Remix'
DJ Fresh - 'Gold Dust'
Roll Deep - 'Green Light'
Beyoncé - 'Why Don't You Love Me'
Jay Z - 'Forever Young'
JLS - 'Beat Again'
Kelly Rowland feat. David Guetta - 'Commander'
Kelis - 'Acapella'
The Black Eyed Peas - 'Meet Me Halfway'
Professor Green feat. Lily Allen - 'Just Be Good To Green'