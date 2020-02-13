50 songs turning 10 years old in 2020: from Rihanna to Usher

13 February 2020, 12:33

Some of your favourite 2010's bangers like 'Super Bass', 'OMG' and 'Love The Way You Lie' are all turning ten this year.
Featuring chart-topping tracks from your favourite 2010 hitmakers including Eminem, Rihanna, Usher, Drake and more.

As we roll into another decade, we can't help but take a look back on the best and biggest songs that kickstarted the 2010's.

From red-headed Rihanna's iconic 'Loud' era and Nicki Minaj's bubblegum catapult into superstardom to Eminem's hit album 'Recovery' and the beginning of Bruno Mars' long-running chart reign - 2010 was a pretty epic year.

Press play and get ready for a huge hit of nostalgia.

  1. Eminem feat. Rihanna - 'Love The Way You Lie'

  2. Nicki Minaj - 'Super Bass'

  3. Shontelle - 'Impossible'

  4. Usher feat. Pitbull - 'DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love'

  5. Wiz Khalifa - 'Black And Yellow'

  6. Rihanna - 'Only Girl In The World'

  7. Drake - 'Find Your Love'

  8. Kanye West feat. Pusha T - 'Runaway'

  9. Trey Songz feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Bottoms Up'

  10. Travie McCoy feat. Bruno Mars - 'Billionaire'

  11. Eminem - 'Not Afraid'

  12. B.o.B feat. Hayley Williams - 'Airplanes'

  13. Jason Derulo - 'Ridin' Solo'

  14. Usher feat. will.i.am - 'OMG'

  15. Taio Cruz - 'Dynamite'

  16. David Guetta feat. Rihanna - 'Who's That Chick?'

  17. Ne-Yo - 'Beautiful Monster'

  18. Cee Lo Green - 'Forget You'

  19. Bruno Mars - 'Just The Way You Are'

  20. Tinie Tempah - 'Pass Out'

  21. Far East Movement feat. The Cataracs, DEV - 'Like A G6'

  22. Roll Deep - 'Good Times'

  23. Katy B - 'Katy On a Mission'

  24. Flo Rida feat. David Guetta - 'Club Can't Handle Me'

  25. Shakira - 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'

  26. Timbaland feat. Justin Timberlake - 'Carry Out'

  27. Nelly - 'Just A Dream'

  28. Nicki Minaj feat. Drake - 'Moment 4 Life'

  29. Rihanna feat. Drake - 'What's My Name?'

  30. Kanye West - 'Power'

  31. Chris Brown feat. Tyga, Kevin McCall- 'Deuces' (Explicit Version)

  32. B.o.B feat. Bruno - 'Nothin' On You'

  33. DJ Zinc feat. Ms Dynamite – 'Wile Out'

  34. Keri Hilson - 'Pretty Girl Rock'

  35. Alexis Jordan - 'Happiness'

  36. Tinchy Stryder feat. Giggs, Professor Green, Tinie Tempah, Devlin, Example & Chipmunk - 'Game Over'

  37. Ciara feat. Ludacris - 'Ride'

  38. T.I. feat. Chris Brown - 'Get Back Up'

  39. Example - 'Kickstarts'

  40. Tinie Tempah feat. Labrinth - 'Frisky'

  41. Alicia Keys feat. Drake - 'Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready) Remix'

  42. DJ Fresh - 'Gold Dust'

  43. Roll Deep - 'Green Light'

  44. Beyoncé - 'Why Don't You Love Me'

  45. Jay Z - 'Forever Young'

  46. JLS - 'Beat Again'

  47. Kelly Rowland feat. David Guetta - 'Commander'

  48. Kelis - 'Acapella'

  49. The Black Eyed Peas - 'Meet Me Halfway'

  50. Professor Green feat. Lily Allen - 'Just Be Good To Green'

