4 Hip-Hop and R&B stars making changes to help the environment

15 November 2021, 08:00

Here's how these trailblazers are taking steps towards a more sustainable planet.

Some of hip-hop's most famous faces are also taking steps towards sustainability, from Megan Thee Stallion's beach clean-ups to Kehlani's support of eco-friendly fashion.

  1. Jaden Smith

    Jaden Smith is a long-time climate activist.
    Jaden Smith is a long-time climate activist. Picture: Getty

    Musician and actor Jaden Smith has been passionate about the fight against climate change for over a decade.

    The young activist co-founded the brand Just Water, a sustainably-sourced water company that uses plant-based packaging.

    Smith was urged to help the planet at just ten years old after seeing a plastic bottle floating next to him in the ocean while surfing.

    Through his 501CTHREE organization, Smith has also deployed mobile water filtration systems in minority communities, including in Flint, Michigan.

  2. Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan has pledged to use less plastic.
    Megan has pledged to use less plastic. Picture: Getty

    In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion hosted her inaugural 'Hottie Beach Clean Up'.

    The Houston rapper and her fans gathered at Santa Monica Pier, California, to remove rubbish from the beach in an effort to help the environment.

    Megan has also previously pledged to use less plastic and drinks from a sustainable water bottle over single-use plastics.

  3. Kehlani

    Kehlani is a fan of sustainable fashion.
    Kehlani is a fan of sustainable fashion. Picture: Getty

    Not only is she an award-winning singer, but Kehlani is also a proud activist and speaks openly about reducing her environmental impact.

    The California native is a fan of sustainable fashion, and was front row at the OSMAN show of biodegradable clothing during London Fashion Week, 2021 (above).

    In 2018, Kehlani launched her app Flora, which was created with the aim of helping her generation making positive changes in their daily lives.

    "Whether that be changes that specifically impact themselves or changes that impact the environment and our communities," she told Forbes. "We gamified that experience for young users."

  4. Lil Dicky

    Lil Dicky released his charity single 'Earth' in 2019.
    Lil Dicky released his charity single 'Earth' in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Rapper Lil Dicky dropped his charity single 'Earth' in 2019 in an effort to raise money for environmental issues.

    The music video features a whole host of celebrities as different cartoon animals, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

    "I didn’t realize, remotely, that it was such an urgent, dire situation," Dicky told Rolling Stone.

    "I didn’t know that we literally have 12 years to completely change how we do so many things on Earth, from a fundamental standpoint, or the damage will be irreversible and in our lifetimes we’re going to experience such drastic impact."

New Music