4 Hip-Hop and R&B stars making changes to help the environment

Some of hip-hop's most famous faces are also taking steps towards sustainability, from Megan Thee Stallion's beach clean-ups to Kehlani's support of eco-friendly fashion.

Jaden Smith Jaden Smith is a long-time climate activist. Picture: Getty Musician and actor Jaden Smith has been passionate about the fight against climate change for over a decade. The young activist co-founded the brand Just Water, a sustainably-sourced water company that uses plant-based packaging. Smith was urged to help the planet at just ten years old after seeing a plastic bottle floating next to him in the ocean while surfing. Through his 501CTHREE organization, Smith has also deployed mobile water filtration systems in minority communities, including in Flint, Michigan.

Megan Thee Stallion Megan has pledged to use less plastic. Picture: Getty In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion hosted her inaugural 'Hottie Beach Clean Up'. The Houston rapper and her fans gathered at Santa Monica Pier, California, to remove rubbish from the beach in an effort to help the environment. Megan has also previously pledged to use less plastic and drinks from a sustainable water bottle over single-use plastics.

Kehlani Kehlani is a fan of sustainable fashion. Picture: Getty Not only is she an award-winning singer, but Kehlani is also a proud activist and speaks openly about reducing her environmental impact. The California native is a fan of sustainable fashion, and was front row at the OSMAN show of biodegradable clothing during London Fashion Week, 2021 (above). In 2018, Kehlani launched her app Flora, which was created with the aim of helping her generation making positive changes in their daily lives. "Whether that be changes that specifically impact themselves or changes that impact the environment and our communities," she told Forbes. "We gamified that experience for young users."