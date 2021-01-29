Fredo 'Money Talks' featuring Dave: lyrics meaning revealed
Fredo has unleashed 'Money Talks', the lead single from his new album Money Can't Buy Happiness, executively produced by Dave.
Fredo has dropped his new single 'Money Talks' featuring Dave, taken from his hotly-anticipated sophomore album Money Can't But Happiness.
The follow-up album to his 2019 debut offering Third Avenue, Money Can't But Happiness was executively produced by Dave and features the third collaboration from the rappers in the form of 'Money Talks', following their mammoth hit 'Funky Friday' and Fredo's 'All I Ever Wanted'.
On 'Money Talks', Fredo and Dave go back-to-back over a mellow, mid-tempo beat. Paired with a fiery music video, the pair discuss whether the opps should even be talking to them when they're earning considerably more money.
See below the real meaning to the 'Money Talks' lyrics.
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still? - Dave is questioning why his enemies are even talking to him considering they're not on his level when it comes to cashflow.
No gossip, we leave it to girls / Trap boys, so easy to tell / Got more soda than Kenan and Kel - Fredo drops a reference to hit tv show Gossip Girl, claiming he doesn't talk behind people's backs. He also boasts about his ventures with a nod to 90's kids show Kenan and Kel, whose main character Kel was always drinking orange soda.
Old ting try flex on man last week with a dead baecation / Baby, I go Heathrow more than your man goes petrol station - Dave shrugs off the fact that one of his ex's went on holiday with her new 'bae' to make him jealous. Travelling far and wide is nothing new to him.
Spooky bando / This T eerie, no Henry - With a reference to a traphouse, Dave hails the place 'eerie'. His crafty wordplay makes it sound like he's saying 'Thierry', alluding to acclaimed French footballer Thierry Henry.
We've come a long way from days in the back of the bus with the cheapest deals / Still half that price, dark and light / That's Denise and Phil - Dave reflects on his past before dropping a reference to Denise Fox and Phil Mitchell, two main characters from Eastenders.
Dark and light, feed the cats / That's Denise and Max - Fredo follows up with a reference to Denise and fellow Eastenders character Max Branning.
See the full lyrics to 'Money Talks' by Fredo and Dave below:
[Intro: Dave]
Look
[Chorus: Dave & Fredo]
Let's keep it real
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still?
"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, babe
We're just speaking, still, chill
My girl like five foot three when she's in heels
I mean, I've just seen feds on the M way
Let's keep it facts
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' back?
"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, G
It ain't even that, cap
My young boy love riding out, he don't even trap, yo
[Verse 1: Fredo]
She wanna leave with the kid
Like my cases, I'm beatin' it quick
Yo, why you still speakin' your sh*t?
Money talks, you don't need any lips
I got rubbers that's runnin' with me
When you see us, best tuck in the piece
I don't sh*t in the trap, no touchin' them seats
If I'm in there, I'm flushin' the ki's
Free Blacks, they handed him time
Like my Audi, he'll handle it fine
Disrespect me, I'll bang on the nine
We come next day like Amazon Prime
If we go, we're takin' a Glock
She likes my clothes, she's takin' them off
My tape took long, if you waited, I'm soz
But first we had to drop tape on their block
Yo, you know what's funny to me?
Three hundred racks ain't no money to me
You're broke, that's why she act funny to be
Bro, you better just run it to me
Now them shows are a hundred a fee
I cooked *****, done him for free
My plug for a present, it's coming for cheap
Them boxes I got ain't for under no tree
Cocaine, no weed on the scale
No gossip, we leave it to girls
Trap boys, so easy to tell
Got more soda than Kenan and Kel
No I don't dance, I money walk
Whipping up with the money fork
Them man been chattin' for days
But me? I let my money talk
[Chorus: Dave & Fredo]
Let's keep it real
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still?
"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, babe
We're just speaking, still, chill
My girl like five foot three when she's in heels
I mean, I've just seen feds on the M way
Let's keep it facts
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' back?
"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, G
It ain't even that, cap
My young boy love riding out, he don't even trap
I see them man steal the style
[Verse 2: Dave]
F*ck them man
I don't respect my paigons
Coochie freshly shaven
Man's got expectations
Old ting try flex on man last week with a dead baecation
Baby, I go Heathrow more than your man goes petrol station
Two white, Ronnie and Roxy
Year 9, Donnie did rob me
Big flick *****, that's gotta be on me
Before Black Ops, we had zombies
Spooky bando
This T eerie, no Henry
Jean, Amiri, come costly
Gotta have teeth when a mans this flossy
[Refrain: Dave]
Let's keep it real
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still?
"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, babe
We're just speaking, still, chill
My girl like five foot three when she's in heels
I mean, I've just seen feds on the M way
[Verse 3: Dave]
Fuck that, I'm speeding still
I got a brownin' saying I'm toxic
So what? I'm beatin' still
We've come a long way from days in the back of the bus with the cheapest deals
Still half that price, dark and light
That's Denise and Phil
[Refrain: Fredo]
Let's keep it facts
If money talks, then why them man there speakin' back?
"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, G
It ain't even that, cap
My young boy love riding out
He don't even trap
[Verse 4: Fredo]
I see them man steal the style
I'm gonna need it back
Trap boy wanna sign with Sony
Left there, kept dealin' packs
They know we're speakin' facts
Don't even speak if you ain't speakin' wraps
Dark and light, feed the cats
That's Denise and Max
[Credit: Genius]