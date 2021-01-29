Fredo 'Money Talks' featuring Dave: lyrics meaning revealed

Fredo has unleashed 'Money Talks', the lead single from his new album Money Can't Buy Happiness, executively produced by Dave.

On 'Money Talks', Fredo and Dave go back-to-back over a mellow, mid-tempo beat. Paired with a fiery music video, the pair discuss whether the opps should even be talking to them when they're earning considerably more money.

See below the real meaning to the 'Money Talks' lyrics.

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still? - Dave is questioning why his enemies are even talking to him considering they're not on his level when it comes to cashflow.

No gossip, we leave it to girls / Trap boys, so easy to tell / Got more soda than Kenan and Kel - Fredo drops a reference to hit tv show Gossip Girl, claiming he doesn't talk behind people's backs. He also boasts about his ventures with a nod to 90's kids show Kenan and Kel, whose main character Kel was always drinking orange soda.

Old ting try flex on man last week with a dead baecation / Baby, I go Heathrow more than your man goes petrol station - Dave shrugs off the fact that one of his ex's went on holiday with her new 'bae' to make him jealous. Travelling far and wide is nothing new to him.

Spooky bando / This T eerie, no Henry - With a reference to a traphouse, Dave hails the place 'eerie'. His crafty wordplay makes it sound like he's saying 'Thierry', alluding to acclaimed French footballer Thierry Henry.

We've come a long way from days in the back of the bus with the cheapest deals / Still half that price, dark and light / That's Denise and Phil - Dave reflects on his past before dropping a reference to Denise Fox and Phil Mitchell, two main characters from Eastenders.

Dark and light, feed the cats / That's Denise and Max - Fredo follows up with a reference to Denise and fellow Eastenders character Max Branning.

See the full lyrics to 'Money Talks' by Fredo and Dave below:

[Intro: Dave]

Look

[Chorus: Dave & Fredo]

Let's keep it real

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still?

"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, babe

We're just speaking, still, chill

My girl like five foot three when she's in heels

I mean, I've just seen feds on the M way

Let's keep it facts

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' back?

"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, G

It ain't even that, cap

My young boy love riding out, he don't even trap, yo

[Verse 1: Fredo]

She wanna leave with the kid

Like my cases, I'm beatin' it quick

Yo, why you still speakin' your sh*t?

Money talks, you don't need any lips

I got rubbers that's runnin' with me

When you see us, best tuck in the piece

I don't sh*t in the trap, no touchin' them seats

If I'm in there, I'm flushin' the ki's

Free Blacks, they handed him time

Like my Audi, he'll handle it fine

Disrespect me, I'll bang on the nine

We come next day like Amazon Prime

If we go, we're takin' a Glock

She likes my clothes, she's takin' them off

My tape took long, if you waited, I'm soz

But first we had to drop tape on their block

Yo, you know what's funny to me?

Three hundred racks ain't no money to me

You're broke, that's why she act funny to be

Bro, you better just run it to me

Now them shows are a hundred a fee

I cooked *****, done him for free

My plug for a present, it's coming for cheap

Them boxes I got ain't for under no tree

Cocaine, no weed on the scale

No gossip, we leave it to girls

Trap boys, so easy to tell

Got more soda than Kenan and Kel

No I don't dance, I money walk

Whipping up with the money fork

Them man been chattin' for days

But me? I let my money talk



[Chorus: Dave & Fredo]

Let's keep it real

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still?

"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, babe

We're just speaking, still, chill

My girl like five foot three when she's in heels

I mean, I've just seen feds on the M way

Let's keep it facts

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' back?

"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, G

It ain't even that, cap

My young boy love riding out, he don't even trap

I see them man steal the style

[Verse 2: Dave]

F*ck them man

I don't respect my paigons

Coochie freshly shaven

Man's got expectations

Old ting try flex on man last week with a dead baecation

Baby, I go Heathrow more than your man goes petrol station

Two white, Ronnie and Roxy

Year 9, Donnie did rob me

Big flick *****, that's gotta be on me

Before Black Ops, we had zombies

Spooky bando

This T eerie, no Henry

Jean, Amiri, come costly

Gotta have teeth when a mans this flossy

[Refrain: Dave]

Let's keep it real

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' still?

"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, babe

We're just speaking, still, chill

My girl like five foot three when she's in heels

I mean, I've just seen feds on the M way

[Verse 3: Dave]

Fuck that, I'm speeding still

I got a brownin' saying I'm toxic

So what? I'm beatin' still

We've come a long way from days in the back of the bus with the cheapest deals

Still half that price, dark and light

That's Denise and Phil

[Refrain: Fredo]

Let's keep it facts

If money talks, then why them man there speakin' back?

"I heard you and her doing a ting?" Nah, G

It ain't even that, cap

My young boy love riding out

He don't even trap

[Verse 4: Fredo]

I see them man steal the style

I'm gonna need it back

Trap boy wanna sign with Sony

Left there, kept dealin' packs

They know we're speakin' facts

Don't even speak if you ain't speakin' wraps

Dark and light, feed the cats

That's Denise and Max

[Credit: Genius]