Who is singer Celeste, how old is the 2020 BRITs Rising Star & what do her 'Strange' lyrics mean?

14 February 2020, 11:45 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 14:41

British singer Celeste is making waves with her haunting single 'Strange'.
British singer Celeste is making waves with her haunting single 'Strange'. Picture: Getty

Everything you need to know about 'Strange' singer Celeste, winner of the 2020 BRITs Rising Star award.

Celeste has been announced as the winner of the 2020 BRITs Rising Star award, and she's already making huge waves in the music world after an incredible 2019.

The 25-year-old soul singer, whose full name is Celeste Epiphany Waite, is set to perform her hauntingly beautiful song 'Strange' at the 2020 BRIT Awards ceremony on 18th February at The O2 in London. 

A vocal powerhouse often compared to Amy Winehouse, Celeste sold out all her London shows last year – including 3 dates at Omeara - and has supported the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae and Neneh Cherry.

  1. Where is Celeste from?

    Born in Culver City, California, to British mother and a Jamaican-American father, Celeste grew up in Brighton and started making music as a teenager, working in pubs and charity shops to support her music career.

    In 2017, Celeste moved to London with just £100 in her pocket, and was fired from her job as she would skip work to write songs.

    "I'd rather call in sick and go to the studio than have the money for that month," she says, "and there was a couple of months where I was like, 'What am I going to do?'"

    Thankfully, the hustle paid off - she was soon signed to Lily Allen's label Bank Holiday Records and later by Polydor.

    Celeste grew up on a diet of jazz and soul music from the likes of Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald.
    Celeste grew up on a diet of jazz and soul music from the likes of Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald. Picture: Getty

  2. What music has Celeste released?

    While Celeste is yet to release her debut album - which she says should land "in the coming year" - the songstress has been steadily releasing music since 2017.

    The Milk & the Honey (2017) - released under Bank Holiday Records in March 2017, the 3-track EP includes the tracks "Milk & Honey", "Chocolate" and "Daydreaming", the latter of which was her debut single and achieved a great deal of buzz.

    Lately (2018) - after signing to Polydor Records, Celeste dropped this five-track EP which features "Both Sides of the Moon (Live)", "Lately", "Father’s Son", "Summer (ft. Jeshi)" and "Ugly Thoughts".

    Compilation 1.1 (2019) - a collection of Celeste's biggest singles, this EP also features new songs "Strange" and "Coco Blood".

    In 2020, she released another solo single, "Stop This Flame".

  3. What do Celeste's 'Strange' lyrics mean?

    The meaning behind Celeste's melancholic ballad 'Strange' was inspired by the disastrous wildfires in California last year, according to Our Culture Mag.

    While they weren't the original inspiration for the song, the loss of people and relationships that the fires caused brought Celeste's own personal experiences into light.

    'STRANGE' LYRICS

    [Verse 1]
    I tried for you
    Tried to see through all the smoke and dirt
    It wouldn't move
    What could I do?
    I touch your head
    To pull your thoughts
    Into my hand
    But now I can't

    [Chorus]
    Say isn't it strange?
    Isn't it strange?
    I am still me
    You are still you
    In the same place
    Isn't it strange?
    How people can change
    From strangers to friends
    Friends into lovers
    And strangers again

    [Verse 2]
    Back to this room
    Back to our roots
    What did we lose?
    What did we lose?
    If I could I'd pull your strings for one more dance
    But I can't

    [Chorus]
    Say isn't it strange?
    Isn't it strange?
    You look at me
    I look at you
    With nothing to say
    Isn't it strange?
    How people can change
    From strangers to friends
    Friends into lovers
    And strangers again

    [Verse 3]
    Then the silence steals over to my bedside
    And it whispers who I am
    That violent disclosure turns my insides
    Stops me when I try to stand

    [Chorus]
    Isn't it strange?
    How people can change
    From strangers to friends
    Friends into lovers
    And strangers again

