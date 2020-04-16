Cadet documentary: How to watch 'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet'

16 April 2020, 10:23

Cadet documentary has been released
Cadet documentary has been released. Picture: YouTube

Late rapper Cadet inspired so many people with his music and now you can watch his journey via new documentary.

Fans of UK music will know that the tragic death of rapper Cadet in a car accident back in February 2019 shocked everyone, but the rapper's memory lives on through not only his music, but now a documentary too.

'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary sees the 'Advice' rapper's family and friends talk about their relationships with Cadet, providing a real insight into the life of the much-loved star.

Where can I watch 'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary?

The 'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary is available to stream and watch on the YouTube channel CadetLegend via the video below.

How long is 'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary?

The documentary is being split up into several parts and so far only part one has been released. Part one is 1hr 9mins long.

When is 'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary part two being released?

'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary part two was set to be released on Wednesday 15th April 2020, but so far the video has not yet been shared.

It's likely that part two will be posted on the CadetLegend YouTube channel in the next few days.

Who appears in 'The Legend: Blaine x Cadet' documentary?

As well as Cadet's cousin and fellow rapper Krept, Cadet's mum and dad appear in the documentary alongside other family members and people he worked with, sharing their memories of the rapper.

