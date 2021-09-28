Will Smith 'Welcome To Earth' series: Release date, trailer & more

The Hollywood star will be seen exploring the the world's most hidden secrets in a new six part series.

Will Smith is starring in a new, exciting documentary titled 'Welcome to Earth' – which will be a six-part series on Disney+.

Disney+ and National Geographic have revealed the first trailer for the upcoming series, which will follow the Hollywood star's adventure around the world.

Will Smith visits some of the hidden places on Earth in a new six part series. Picture: Disney+ National Geographic

Smith, 53, will be guided by accredited travellers as he explores Earth’s rare and greatest places – including its most hidden secrets.

Here's everything we know about 'Welcome To Earth'.

When will 'Welcome To Earth' be released? The 'Welcome To Earth' six part series will released on Disney+ in December 2021. In the documentary, Will Smith will be seen exploring the deep ocean, volcanos and dunes among other rare places on the Earth. While the places are deemed unsafe for the average person, Smith will have some of the worlds Earth experts with him on the journey. Smith will be accompanied by marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. What is the trailer to 'Welcome To Earth'? In the trailer for 'Welcome To Earth', Will Smith is seen climbing a mounting while reevaling that it is something he has never done before. The star says: “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” in the trailer. He continues on to say: “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of the Earth. And they said, ‘Oh, we can go further than that.'” The trailer shows aesthetically pleasing shots, full of nature and its greatness – including waterfalls, caves and high mountains. "We think we know our planet, but there's still a secret world to be discovered," Smith says halfway throughout the trailer. "If you go to the right place, with the right guide, you might just find a portal into it." Where can I watch 'Welcome to Earth'? "Welcome to Earth" will be available to stream on Disney+ in December.

'Welcome to Earth' is executive produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia and Westbrook Studios.

The music featured in the series is composed by Daniel Pemberton ("Trial of The Chicago 7," "Steve Jobs").