Trey Songz and Usher spotted protesting together for Black Lives Matter

Trey Songz and Usher joined protesters on the streets of Los Angeles for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the George Floyd's death.

Trey Songz and Usher attended a Black Lives Matter protest together in Los Angeles following the tragic death of George Floyd.

The 'Slow Motion' singer and the 'My Boo' crooner posed for a selfie alongside thousands of protesters gathered in the Californian city on Sunday (June 7).

Trey Songz and Usher were spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. Picture: Instagram

In a video posted by Trey Songz, 35, the pair can be seen cycling side by side with a group of cycling protesters shouting "No Justice, No Peace" while taking part in a Black Rides For Black Lives bike ride.

"Today was dope!! too many people to @ that came out, energy was so positive and high!" he captioned the clip. Usher, 41, also posted various moments from the bike ride, captioning a selfie of himself alongside Trey, "Together we stand".

He also shared an image of the American flag hanging upside down. "The flag is hung upside down when a nation is in distress and in the case of emergency or problem," he captioned the post. "You/Me/We have a voice ... Let’s continue to use it together."

"The flag is hung upside down when a nation is in distress and in the case of emergency or problem," Usher captioned the post. Picture: Instagram

Kendrick Lamar was also spotted protesting in his hometown of Compton alongside Angelinos DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook for a demonstration dubbed the 'Compton Peace Walk'.

The walk took place from Gateway Towne Center in Los Angeles to Compton City Hall, and Kendrick, 32, ensured he kept a low profile so as to not distract from the cause.

Last week, Kanye West was seen protesting in his home city of Chicago while hoards of other celebrities including J. Cole, Michael B. Jordan, Tinashe, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Keke Palmer have all showed their support at protests across the country.

Over in the UK, celebrities including Stormzy, Anthony Joshua and Dave all attended protests, while Star Wars actor John Boyega gave a heart-wrenching speech during a demonstration in London.