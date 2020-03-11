Usher leaks his own phone number to "get closer" to his fans by texting them

The R&B singer assured fans that the number was "one hundred percent" real.

Usher has shared his own phone number during an Instagram video and has encouraged his fans to message him.

The R&B crooner, 41, leaked his own digits in a bid to "get closer" to his fans and open up about what's going on in his life, and vice versa.

"Listen, I've been trying my hardest to figure out... how can I get closer to you? How can I be connected to my fans?" said Usher in the video.

"So I'm gonna share my personal number with you guys where you can reach me, text me, and I can text you. Maybe some things that are going on in my life, maybe what's going on in yours..."

Usher encouraged his fans to text him in a bid to "get closer" to them. Picture: Instagram

"It's one hundred percent me, I know you've heard that before but it really is me. (404) 737-1821. You'll be directly connected to my hip. Here we go."

As expected, fans jumped in the comments section of the post to share their excitement. "Yesssss!! I was hoping you would do this. So excited! im texting right now!" wrote one.

"Usher, this is awesome!! This is the coolest things I've seen you do for your fans!! And a great solution for connecting with fans," said another.

Meanwhile, Usher recently teased 'Confessions 2', the upcoming sequel to his album 'Confessions', 'Confessions 2', and even previewed new track 'Confessions Part III' during a live session last month.