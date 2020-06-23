Tyga is giving out free vacations to frontline workers and protesters

Tyga is giving away free vacations for those on the frontline battling coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Tyga giving those who've spent the past six months "bettering our world" the chance to win a free vacation.

Tyga has launched a competition giving away free vacations to those battling COVID-19 on the frontline or fighting racial injustice in support of Black Lives Matter.

The rapper, 30, is promoting his new single 'Vacation' and has revealed that he's giving those "bettering the world" a chance to win an all-inclusive holiday.

"So many people have been suffering over the past six months," Tyga said in a statement. "They're working harder without any sort of break in sight. So, I wanted to help. That's what we're doing with Karisma.

"Right now, everyone deserves a vacation to recharge, stay healthy, and relax. I hope we can celebrate together soon. For now, stay safe out there."

To enter, all you have to do is text 323-402-5545 with your story. There are a total of ten all-expenses-paid vacations to Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun up for grabs.

In addition to the new giveaway, Tyga has donated $50,000 to social justice causes - $25,000 to the National Bail Out Fund and another $25,000 to Aware-LA.

Last week, the rapper was spotted shooting his shot at actress Zendaya on Instagram while promoting his new single. He wrote, "Tag someone you wanna take on vacation! @Zendaya?" with the eyes emoji.