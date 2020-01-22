Love Island's Eve Gale confirms exactly where she met Tyga after rapper laughs off claims

22 January 2020, 10:53

The former islander spilled on her brief dalliance with the 'Rack City' rapper.

Love Island's Eve Gale has affirmed that Tyga did in fact message her, days after the 'Rack City' rapper appeared to troll her online.

Tyga trolls Love Island twin Eve Gale after she claims he slid in her DMs

Speaking to Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu, the former islander - who was booted off the show last week - confirmed that she and Tyga messaged after his break up with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

"This literally happened not too long ago, but it was nothing," the 20-year-old said. "I feel like it's been very blown out of proportion, it was literally nothing big."

The former hostess claims her romance with Tyga was "casual". Picture: Capital XTRA

After Eve spoke about the messages during the "Spill The Tea" challenge in the Cape Town villa, Tyga liked a tweet appeared to mock the hostess, which Eve has since brushed off.

"I think the thing is when you've got that kind of fame you can message anyone and a lot of people would just be like "Ah wow!" Obviously you want to look a bit more prestige, you're not up in everyone's DMs. So yeah, I get that."

The ex-contestant went on to explain exactly where she first met the rapper. "I was in a London club, I can't remember the one... it was Reign. He was performing at Reign. I tagged him in my story, and then he just replied to it like "Where you at?""

Tyga liked a tweet appeared to laugh off Eve's claims. (Pictured here in January 2020.). Picture: Getty

Eve then said the conversation stayed on Instagram before moving on to WhatsApp, but insisted that their relationship wasn't serious. "I wasn't even like that, it was just casual."

During her appearance on Love Island, Eve told her fellow Islanders "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him,' she said.

She continued "He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again."

