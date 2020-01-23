Inside Tyga's $12.8 million hillside Bel-Air mansion

23 January 2020, 16:48 | Updated: 23 January 2020, 16:51

Tyga's rented Bel-Air mansion is worth over $12 million and is located on the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Tyga's rented Bel-Air mansion is worth over $12 million and is located on the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. Picture: Getty

The 'Taste' rapper is renting the sprawling Westside estate for $58,000 a month.

Tyga has given fans an insight into his lavish $58,000-a-month Bel-Air mansion. The 'Rack City' rapper began renting the sprawling hillside property last year, the LA Times reports.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

The stunning two acre property is reportedly worth $12.88 million and is located across the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in Southern California.

The house itself spans over around 13,000-square-feet, while the rapper's property also includes a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse and a 70-foot swimming pool.

Tyga's scenic rented property sprawls across the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Tyga's scenic rented property sprawls across the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. Picture: Instagram
The 'Rack City' rapper new build features a huge walk-in wardrobe and is decorated with crisp white interiors, which is matched by the outside of the house.
The 'Rack City' rapper new build features a huge walk-in wardrobe and is decorated with crisp white interiors, which is matched by the outside of the house. Picture: Instagram

The house has super high ceilings - some of which are up to 18 feet tall - giving the property a spacious, expansive feel, while the open-concept kitchen features luxe marble accents.

Tyga's new crib has a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and a huge master suite with dual bathrooms and its own lounge area.

The fashion-conscious rapper has also shared snaps of his palatial walk-in wardrobe, where his eye-watering collection of sneakers and designer clothes are on full display.

Tyga's bright white living room was contested with a bold solid red Christmas tree over the festive season.
Tyga's bright white living room was contested with a bold solid red Christmas tree over the festive season. Picture: Instagram
Alongside the red Christmas tree, Tyga's collection of alcoholic beverages sit on full display.
Alongside the red Christmas tree, Tyga's collection of alcoholic beverages sit on full display. Picture: Instagram

During last year's festive period, the rapper decked out his living room with a giant bright red Christmas tree, with oversized baubles sitting at the base.

The property also has plenty of garage space for Tyga's ever-growing collection of expensive luxury sports cars, including his Mercedes G-Wagon and Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Ferrari rides - all in his signature colour, red.

The vast exterior of Tyga's three-storey mansion and its guesthouse is also home to the rapper's collection of luxury sportscars.
The vast exterior of Tyga's three-storey mansion and its guesthouse is also home to the rapper's collection of luxury sportscars. Picture: Instagram
The crisp white estate features French doors, bright white living spaces and tall ceilings.
The crisp white estate features French doors, bright white living spaces and tall ceilings. Picture: Instagram

Interestingly, the home is just four miles away from the $13.45 million mansion his ex Kylie Jenner bought in 2018 with her then-boyfriend Travis Scott.

