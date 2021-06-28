Travis Scott Pop Smoke Dior T-shirt: price, where to buy & more

Travis Scott has honoured Pop Smoke with a t-shirt from his brand new collection with Dior.

The piece was revealed during Paris fashion week.

The full Dior x Travis Scott collection was debuted at Paris fashion week in June 2021. The collection featured traditional monogram print pieces, as well as items with Travis' signature illustrations printed.

However, the piece that impressed fans the most was a tribute to later rapper Pop Smoke, who had a song titled after the brand.

The t-shirt features a picture of the rapper alongside his lyrics that reference the brand "Christian Dior Dior, When it rains it pours".

The 'ASTROWORLD' rapper captioned the post: "U CANT SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE. NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER.".

The late rapper has a song named 'Dior'. Picture: Getty

Travis featured in a video on the Dior Instagram page, where he is seen during the creation process for the capsule collection.

The rapper is heard saying: “The precision that you have to have is not a joke,” as he sews fabric on the machine.

The late rappers family are said to be "grateful" for the collaboration.

Pop Smoke's brother, speaking with TMZ said "he thinks it could be the start of a great partnership" and that the relatives would love be more involved in future projects.

Pop Smoke's legacy has also be preserved through his posthumous album 'Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon'. A second album has been announced for 2021.

The top is expected to be available to purchase in stores later this year.