Travis Scott fans spot 'hidden title of new album’ in cryptic posts

Travis Scott fans think he just revealed the title of his upcoming album. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans of the 'ASTROWORLD' rapper think he just dropped the name of his upcoming album.

It's been two years since Travis Scott dropped his critically-acclaimed studio album ASTROWORLD, and the rapper celebrated the anniversary with a heartfelt letter.

The 28-year-old rapper posted the handwritten note on social media which read: "Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that's still one of my favorites!!! Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you."

He added, "Let's keep the ride going see you in Utopia."

And it's that last line in particular that's got fans talking. Some are convinced 'Utopia' is the name off the rapper's upcoming follow-up album to its Grammy-nominated predecessor.

The monster ASTROWORLD included hits 'Butterfly Effect', 'Sicko Mode', 'Yosemite', and 'Wake Up', and features appearances from Drake, Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, James Blake, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Quavo, Juice Wrld and more.

"UTOPIA IS THE NEXT ALBUM TITLE CONFIRMED," wrote fan one after Scott's post, while another questioned, "Did Travis Scott just announce a new album “Utopia”?"

Fans believe Travis Scott's next album could be titled 'Utopia' after the rapper hinted at it in his two-year 'Astroworld' anniversary note.



“See you in utopia.” pic.twitter.com/g76qYDtchx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2020

did Travis Scott just announce a new album “Utopia”? — Case 💿📀💿 (@808sandRapTakes) August 4, 2020

Utopia 🤔 new album name for Travis Scott? — Quavo Huncho (@iiMaRio9) August 4, 2020

Travis, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, previously teased the name of the album in the caption of an Instagram post from July 8.

Are you hyped for Scott's upcoming album? Are you convinced it's called Utopia? Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.