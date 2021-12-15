Malu Trevejo threatens to expose Travis Scott over alleged contract issues

The Cuban-American singer who left Travis Scott's label three weeks after signing is threatening to expose him over her contract

Malu Trevejo is threatening to expose Travis Scott over her alleged contract issues after departing from the label weeks after signing.

"That whole team is weird in so many ways" she said to her 10.7 million followers on IG. "I just want to get out of it as I still haven’t been able to".

"@travisscott let me out of the contract... Really don’t wanna expose the behind scenes shit so just let me out of it!!!!! Like whyyyy trying to hold me when u denied everything. Let me gooooo!!!!!!!!! Nowwwwwwww".

Malu Trevejo calls out Travis Scott on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She revealed that she was parting ways with Cactus Jack Records back in November, after signing in October on her 19th birthday.

Addressing accusations surrounding her faking her deal with the label, she took to IG live to clear a few things up.

"I wouldn’t lie about getting signed to anybody. Things just changed and that’s ok Bc tha means something bigger is waiting for me" she said.

"I don’t gotta lie ask the man himself. How many times he said he belive in me and he wanted to help me. Stop spreading lies".

Last month, she addressed rumours on her IG story of moving to Atlantic Records saying "Love Travis and his team but moving forward to better things".

"I had a 2 hour conversation with him crying and hugging him he knows and he knows I ain’t lied about anything. At the end of the day what he told me a lot of times make me more confident with myself and I appreciate the time I spent with him made me realize a lot. It was good until it last. Still mad love for u" she continued.

Travis Scott is currently facing several lawsuits after the Astroworld crowd surge happened on November 5 that left 10 people die and over 300 injured. A $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

It was also announced that he has been removed from the Coachella 2022 roster following the Astroworld incident which he was supposed to headline between April 15-17 and April 22-24 in California.

Last week, he shocked the world when he spoke out for the first time sitting down with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God on his YouTube to explain why he didn't hear the crowd or see the ambulances.

