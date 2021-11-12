Astroworld death toll rises to nine as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani dies

After being declared brain dead following being critically injured at the festival last Friday, Bharti Shahani has now passed away from her injuries

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

The death toll from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival has now risen to nine after 22-year-old Bharti Shahani has passed away after being declared brain dead yesterday from the stampede. The festival which took place last Friday saw eight people dead and over 300 injured.

Her family confirmed in a press conference last night she died on Wednesday night to her injuries at the festival. Paying tribute to her, her mother Karishma Shahani cried out for “her baby back, saying she “won’t be able to live without her”.

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

The A&M University student was studying electronic systems engineering technology when she attended her first ever festival alongside her cousin Mohit Bellani and sister Namrata in Houston, Texas.

During the crowd crush, Bharti's cousin and sister escape uninjured and unable to find her or contact her due to them losing their phones. After the festival ended, they were able to locate her after she’d been admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital.

Her family later learned that she has no brain activity after being pushed and stomped on in the crowd.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

After suffering multiple heart attacks following being trampled, her brain stem was severely swollen. Her sister Namrata launched a GoFundMe earlier this week to help cover the mounting expenses saying:

“We greatly appreciate any donations and ask that everyone keep Bharti and our family in their prayers during this difficult time”.

The attorney for the Shahani family, James Lassiter confirmed that the 22-year-old victim was the woman seen being dropped from a stretcher in the clip which has been circulated online.

Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of thousands of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors.

This resulted in audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. A statement from one of the attendees states "the crowd begun to surge towards the front of the stage when Drake came on stage, leading to instant chaos".

Travis Scott, Astroworld organizer ScoreMore, Live Nation and Drake have all been named in several lawsuits following the tragic incident on Friday at Astroworld Festival. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that 9-year-old attendee Ezra Blount has been left in a medically induced coma.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and co-counsels Alex & Bob Hilliard have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the father of E.B., a 9-year-old child who was trampled and catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/KA5lyT3rpD — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 9, 2021

Ezra Blount was reported trampled by the crowd, sustaining life threatening injuries that has now left him in a medically induced coma.

His attorney Ben Crump, who is also aiding other Astroworld Victims confirmed on Tuesday that Ezra is currently in hospital following the stampede during Travis' set. Filing a lawsuit against the Highest In The Room rapper, the 9-year-old remains on life support after suffering severe damage to his liver, kidney and brain.

In a tweet posted yesterday afternoon, the legal team state:

"Ezra Blount sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized, in a medically-induced coma. The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival".

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

It's also claimed by the legal team that the injuries will impair his quality of life forever and his abilities to grow and thrive.

Placing the accident and the child's injuries solely on Travis Scott, Live Nation and others, they are claiming that "Travis and his team egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives of all concertgoers".

"We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for Ezra Blount, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma".

Both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake took to Instagram to share his first statement saying: "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

He continues: "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Travis has since commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

