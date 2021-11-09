Travis Scott's ex manager claims rapper 'left him for dead' in new video

Shane Morris, Travis Scott's former manager has accused him of leaving him for dead while he was having a seizure resurfaced amid Astroworld incident

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding injury and death

Travis Scott's former manager Shane Morris has spoken out against Travis Scott, accusing him of leaving him dead after a seizure. He also states that he helped "artificially" inflate Scott's Soundcloud numbers.

According to Shane, he's not surprised by the incident that happened at Astroworld on Friday which saw the death of eight people because of his personal experience with Scott.

"Travis Scott is the worst person I worked with in my entire career in music" Morris claims in the video.

"Eight people are dead and hundreds more injured after Travis Scott's callous, reckless behavior at Astroworld and I hate to be the one saying this, but I saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone."

He continues: "I'm Travis Scott's former manager. I'm the one who had a seizure and I'm the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles. I originally told my account in 2013 and then it recirculated on Reddit about six years ago."

Travis Scott performing at Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Shane shared his thoughts on the tragedy at Astroworld, adding that the videos surfacing showing Travis ignoring several warnings from audience members of the fatalities "aligns with what I know about Travis Scott".

"When he sees people in harm or in danger, he tends to only continue thinking about himself. And to make it worse, he's been doing this for years at other concerts."

He continues onto explain that when he first started working alongside Travis, it was his job to "fake his popularity" as his manager so he started programming a fleet of Soundcloud bots to artificially inflate his play counts.

Shane Morris discussed his past experience with Travis Scott. Picture: Reddit

Fans instantly took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on the resurfaced topic.

One fan wrote: "He left his former manager for dead, stole from Victoria Minet, did nothing to protect Justine Skye. This man is evil".

Another fan tweeted: "Working in the music industry i know this isn't the first time that travis scott has cared ab anybody but himself. he steals tracks, claims to produce the whole track but is actually a co-producer, & left his manager for dead after he had a seizure. he is the fast fashion of music".

Travis Scott? The same dude who left his former manager for dead while they was having a seizure in the studio? I for one am shocked. pic.twitter.com/0fDI5sCsE3 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) November 6, 2021

Yesterday, Houston PD confirmed that one person was injected with something via needle at the festival after claims started to surface.

Houston PD chief Troy Finner confirmed in a video press conference with TMZ that, "a security guard working the event felt a prick in his neck by an unknown assailant while he was trying to restrain a citizen and he quickly fell unconscious".

"The guard was revived by use of NARCAN and that medical personnel did, indeed, see something on his neck that indicated he'd been stabbed with a syringe".

this hurts to watch... It makes me sick to my stomach. Travis Scott is SICK pic.twitter.com/CgaAPHapBT — Barb Status (@barb_status) November 6, 2021

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people on Friday.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and injuries.

"Some people had been trampled, so it appears there was a mix of reasons why people were injured/passing out and perhaps why some died. The total number of people who've passed away remains at 8, and autopsies are underway to determine the causes of death for each".

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Three lawsuits by surviving attendees have since been filed following the tragedy on Friday.

Since the incident, Travis has taken to social media to expresses how much he loves his fans and how he would have stopped the show if he knew something was wrong.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening".

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

