Travis Scott Astroworld Festival conspiracy theories are being removed from TikTok

Several conspiracy theories surrounding the tragedy at Astroworld Festival have been shut down and taken off TikTok

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Following the tragic event at Astroworld that saw eight people killed and over 300 injured, thousands of conspiracy theories began emerging on TikTok.

From some implying that Travis Scott sacrificed his fans at the festival as part of a Satanic ritual to people pointing out satanic symbolism from Scott's T-Shirt to the flying doves in flames, TikTok have now addressed the situation, completely removing any content off their platform.

Baseless claims indicating the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival was in fact a Satanic ritual or sacrifice are rapidly spreading on major social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/blMG9ao1DJ — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 8, 2021

A TikTok representative has stated: "We are working on taking action against the content, including within its search suggestions. Such content is in violation of our Community Guidelines and is being removed”.

Many fans have taken to social media to discuss the conspiracies and the many other topics surrounding the festival. Whilst some agreed with the theories, others were heartbroken.

One fan wrote: "This Travis Scott Astroworld situation has literally been consuming my life for the last 24+ hrs. Im falling down the rabbit hole of conspiracies. The more I see & read, the angrier I get. And my heart is so broken".

Another commented: "I’m not big on conspiracies, but I think people are on to something with Travis Scott’s concert being a satanic ritual".

Find it very odd the people trying to claim the Travis Scott concert was some sort of ritual and create all these conspiracies around it like mate people died — harry (@_harrymcbeth) November 8, 2021

There’s many #AstroWorld conspiracies, my take is: Blaming a devil ritual is interesting & all but at the end of the day, it’s about humans lacking humanity lately. Fans selfishly rushed OVER each other to get to this artist, & Travis Scott selfishly let it happen. All around sad — Layla Benson (@BaelaLayla) November 10, 2021

the christians are having too much fun with the conspiracies about the travis scott tragedy — Caleb (@notcaleblim) November 10, 2021

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of thousands of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors.

This resulted in audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. A statement from one of the attendees states "the crowd begun to surge towards the front of the stage when Drake came on stage, leading to instant chaos".

Yesterday, it was confirmed that 9-year-old attendee Ezra Blount has been left in a medically induced coma. Travis Scott, Astroworld organizer ScoreMore, Live Nation and Drake have all been named in several lawsuits following the tragic incident on Friday at Astroworld Festival.

Both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake took to Instagram to share his first statement saying:"I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

He continues: "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Travis has since commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.