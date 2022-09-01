Tory Lanez claims Drake & The Weeknd have been ignoring his song requests "for years"

Rapper Tory Lanez has said to fans not to expect a collaboration with Drake or The Weeknd any time soon.

Tory Lanez has revealed that both Drake and The Weeknd have been ignoring the music he has sent them for years.

He claims that all hopes for a collaboration on his upcoming album Sorry 4 What is lost after Lanez responded to a fan in an honest Twitter Q&A.

A fan asked if Drake or The Weeknd will be featured on his new album, and Lanez replied: "been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one."

Tory Lanez has revealed that Drake and The Weeknd have ignored his collab requests. Picture: Getty Images

The blow was doubled after another fan asked Lanez about working with Wizkid, and he also confirmed that he hasn't heard from him in years.

Been tryna work with cuz for years but the time will come when it’s warranted," he said.

The only confirmed artist for Lanez's new project is A Boogie with da Hoodie.

A boogie is the only feature on the project coming as it stands right now …. I didn’t reach out to anybody else https://t.co/jrrVOBaEY7 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) August 30, 2022

Some fans defended Lanez on the news of his rejection from other artists, with one saying that they are "intimidated by your talents."

Another unphased fan said: "Honestly he don't need it ... he is way more talented and has more artistry. He is him where the other 2 have just given into the mainstream."

Elsewhere in his Twitter Q&A, he revealed that Taylor Swift would be his dream collaboration, and that his favourite project he has completed was 'Lost Cause' or 'Daystar'.

Tory Lanez will be going on trial soon. Picture: Getty Images

Lanez is still legal trouble after breaching a restraining order against Megan Thee Stallion, that's she set up after he shot Megan Thee Stallion's foot in 2020.

In the shooting case, Megan revealed during an interview that Lanez allegedly offered her $1 million to keep quiet.

The trial is meant to start this month, however it seems that Lanez's legal team is looking at postponing it due to an unrelated case.