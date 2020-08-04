Tinie sparks debate online with viral 'African Prince' tweet

Tinie defends wife after claims he "married a white woman". Picture: Getty

Tinie's wife, artist Eve De Haan, was dragged into a discussion on Twitter after the rapper's tweet sparked debate.

By Matt Tarr

UK rapper Tinie, formerly known as Tinie Tempah sparked a debate on Twitter after he told fellow rapper Ivorian Doll to "go find a Prince in Africa".

Tinie was replying to Ivorian Doll's original tweet which read, "How do I bag a footballer" and the 31-year-old star referenced Eddie Murphy's iconic character from classic 1988 film Coming To America in his reply.

Tinie sparked a furious debate on Twitter recently. Picture: Getty

Responding to Ivorian Doll, Tinie tweeted, "You don’t need a footballer go find a Prince in Africa Prince of Zamunda vibes [sic]", but people didn't take well to the rapper's response.

After being labelled "audacious" for his response, Tinie was accused by some on Twitter of having double standards as people claimed that the rapper was married to a white woman.

One person tweeted, "Ur a black men with a white wife right ? [sic]" to which Tinie hit back saying "NO.. WHAT MAKES YOU THINK THAT?".

Tinie hits back at claims his wife is white. Picture: Twitter

Tinie's wife, Eve De Haan, is reportedly mixed race, with the artist's Instagram bio featuring both the British and Mauritian flag.

After being called out over his use of capital letters in tweets, Tinie hit back at the claims about his wife and said, "LETS NOT FOCUS ON THE CAPS ITS HOW I TWEET. I CAN MAKE THEM LOWER IF IT MAKES YOU FEEL BETTER. IM JUST REALLY CURIOUS TO KNOW WHY YOU WERE ABLE TO MAKE SUCH A BOLD FALSE STATEMENT ABOUT ME. WHY DO YOU THINK THIS. WHERE IS IT COMING FROM?".

With his reference of Eddie Murphy's comedic character in Coming To America, who famously travels from the fictional African nation of Zamunda to search for a wife in New York, it suggests that Tinie's tweet to Ivorian Doll may have been tongue in cheek, with the female rapper's original tweet also appearing to be lighthearted.

Tinie and his wife welcomed their first child at the end of 2018, however the famously private couple have mainly kept their family life away from social media.

