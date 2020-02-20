The Weeknd 'The After Hours Tour' UK 2020: tickets, dates, venues & more

The Weeknd has announced his 'The After Hours Tour'. Picture: Getty/Live Nation

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's UK headline 2020 tour.

The Weeknd has announced his new headline world tour, The After Hours Tour, the companion to his upcoming album, 'After Hours', which drops March 20th.

Following the success of lead singles 'Blinding Lights' and 'Heartless', the Canadian singer is heading out on tour at the end of the year. The UK dates are as follows:

· Arena Birmingham - October 16th

· London, UK – The O2 - October 11,12 & 13th

· Manchester Arena - October 19th

· Utilita Arena Newcastle - October 15th

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public from Tuesday 25th February 25 at 9am local time.

Regular ticket on-sale begins Friday 28th February at 9am local time from ticketmaster.com.