The Weeknd sparks dating rumours with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's friend

4 February 2022, 15:19

Spotted enjoying dinner with DJ Simi Khadra, the pair have reignited romance rumours after they were first linked together back last April

The Weeknd may have another new boo on the horizon after he was spotted out with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's friend Simi Khadra in Los Angeles earlier this week (Feb 2rd).

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The images that were obtained by MailOnline see the 'Blinding Lights' singer enjoying dinner at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

The pair were first linked back in April 2021 after they were spotted together, which led to Bella unfollowing them both.

The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme Welcomes The Weeknd as Goodwill Ambassador
The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme Welcomes The Weeknd as Goodwill Ambassador. Picture: Getty

Last month (Jan 11), fans thought they uncovered The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid on one of the tracks off his new album.

In the song 'Here We Go... Again', he seemed to make reference to her new relationship with unknown art director named Marc Kalman whilst confirming his rumoured relationship with movie star Angelina Jolie.

The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime
The Weeknd Rehearses For Super Bowl LV Halftime. Picture: Getty

The lyrics which read: "Your girlfriend's tryna pair you with somebody more famous. But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless. Someone to take your pictures and frame it. And my new girl, she a movie star".

Fans instantly took to Twitter to share their theories on whether or not he is indeed confirming his relationship with actress Angelina Jolie.

One user wrote: "Bella Hadid goes to sleep at night knowing The Weeknd's music slaps so hard bc of her".

Another commented: "not abel confirming he bagged Angelina jolie".

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 - Inside
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid at the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 - Inside. Picture: Getty

Bella and The Weeknd first split in November 2016 due to their conflicting schedules. A month after their split, Bella walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where The Weeknd was performing.

In January 2017, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez, before they split that September. Bella and The Weeknd rekindled their romance in May 2018, before splitting up once again in August 2019.

