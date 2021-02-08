The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet

The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The ‘Blinding Lights’ singer wasn’t nominated for a single Grammy Award last November.

The Weeknd received widespread praise for his energetic performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (7 Feb). One tweet, however, raised a few eyebrows.

After The Recording Academy tweeted in support of the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer following his performance, fans found the message to be somewhat tone-deaf.

“Three-time GRAMMY winner @theweeknd takes the stage during #PepsiHalftime ,” read the tweet alongside photos of the Canadian hitmaker performing.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, didn’t receive a single nomination at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards despite the worldwide success of his 2020 album After Hours, and fans are still pretty mad about it.

One user wrote, “me searching for a reason as to why the grammys would post this after snubbing the weeknd.”

Another wrote, “VERY bold of y’all to tweet this when you snubbed him,” while another added, “don’t mention him when y’all wouldn’t even nominate him.”

me searching for a reason as to why the grammys would post this after snubbing the weeknd pic.twitter.com/gRJ2gFWqIs — Chris ❄️☃️ | winter era (@itscruelsummerr) February 8, 2021

VERY bold of y’all to tweet this when you snubbed him — sophie • BLM (@sunlightbutch) February 8, 2021

don’t mention him when y’all wouldn’t even nominate him. — ً (@diorlinks) February 8, 2021

They really tweeting about him now. After you snubbed him.... pic.twitter.com/a0KuIeQdt9 — Ms President Grande 💍💍💍 (@AGTUNB) February 8, 2021

If I were the weekend I would’ve blocked you lol — Christina⁷ (@victoria_carran) February 8, 2021

The Recording Academy received major backlash back in November when the nominees for the Grammys were unveiled.

The Weeknd himself responded to the controversial decision by tweeting, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.”

He later posted on Instagram, “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion, zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

However, it sounds like Tesfaye has already put the debacle behind him. “Look, I personally don’t care anymore,” The Weeknd told Billboard in his January 2021 interview, describing the snub as “an attack,” much like a “sucker punch.”

“I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.”

“Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt … I felt things,” he continued. “I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think. I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”