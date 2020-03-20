The Weeknd dedicates new album 'After Hours' to fan who passed away in touching post

20 March 2020

Singer The Weeknd has honoured a beloved fan who passed away by dedicating his new album 'After Hours' to him.

The Weeknd has paid tribute to a fan who recently passed away, in the lead up to the release of his new album After Hours.

The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter to express the shock after learning about the death of a fan, famously known as XOPODCAST on social media.

The "Blinding Lights" artist was familiar with the fan who ran the page, who sadly passed away – referring to him as a "true original backbone".

With The Weeknd addressing the fan by his real name Lance, it shows he potentially was close enough to know who he was.

Taking to Twitter, The Weeknd reposted a lengthy paragraph of a relative of Lance, revealing how much he appreciated the singer's music.

The paragraph also claims Lance used to say that The Weeknd's music used to "save him from so many dark places". The Weeknd responded to the post writing "What ????? 💔".

In a separate Tweet, The Weeknd paid his respects to Lance. He wrote "RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST," on Twitter.

"You were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base. Can't believe I'm findout about this today. I'm dedicating After Hours to you, my friend."

The Weeknd's new album After Hours reportedly broke the record for the most pre-sales in Apple Music history, before the album hit streaming services at midnight, March 20.

According to Chart Data, the album had been added to libraries over 975k times worldwide. 

