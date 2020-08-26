The Weeknd debuts surprise new hairstyle and fans are loving it

26 August 2020, 13:16 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 13:18

The Weeknd debuts surprise new hairstyle and fans are loving it
The Weeknd debuts surprise new hairstyle and fans are loving it. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer The Weeknd has shared a photo of his new hairstyle on Instagram.

By Tiana Williams

The Weeknd has never shied away from switching up his look. The 30 year-old singer often offers a bold aesthetic with his unique sense of style.

Usher throws shade after The Weeknd claims the singer "copied his sound"

This time, the "Earned It" star has debuted a new hairstyle, leaving his fans in total shock.

While the star has had his iconic dreadlocks, a huge afro and short hair, he has decided to come with something new once again.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the singer explained the meaning behind his hit song "Blinding Lights" and revealed he weren't always confident with his appearance.

The star told the publication: "I wasn’t too confident with how I looked," he said about when he first came on the scene.

"I didn’t think that I could sell the music looking like me. I was very hardheaded. To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever done a radio interview. I just feel like I would give a horrible interview."

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

However, after finding his feet and accepting himself for who he is, the singer has embraced a new look.

On Tuesday (Aug 25) the "Wicked Games" musician debuted single plaited braids, coming out of his cap in his photos for the magazine.

Abel has received love from fans on his new hairstyle, with many of them flooding his comment section with compliments.

One fan simply wrote "beautiful", while another went more extreme, writing "for him, I’d have babies".

See other fan reactions to The Weeknd's hairstyle below.

What do you think about The Weeknd's new hair? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest The Weeknd News!

Latest The Weeknd News

Usher clapped back at The Weeknd after he said he stole his sound.

Usher throws shade after The Weeknd claims the singer "copied his sound"

Usher

The three artists FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan battling cancer during his last days

Drake, The Weeknd & J. Cole all FaceTime fan, 11, days before he passed away from cancer

Drake

The Weeknd shares sweet tribute to fan who passed away & dedicates ‘After Hours’ album to him

The Weeknd dedicates new album 'After Hours' to fan who passed away in touching post
The Weeknd has announced his 'The After Hours Tour'.

The Weeknd 'The After Hours Tour' UK 2020: tickets, dates, venues & more
The Weeknd is dropping his new album 'After Hours' in 2020.

The Weeknd new album 'After Hours': release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

More News

Chris Brown reflects on being locked up in a rehab facility

Chris Brown reflects on rehab with nostalgic Instagram post

Chris Brown

Big Sean fans upset over his alleged miscarriage with Jhené Aiko

Big Sean fans upset over his alleged miscarriage with Jhené Aiko

Big Sean

Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3 star in new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video

Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 8, and Rumi, 3 star in new ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video

Beyonce

Jacob Blake's father gives a health update on his current condition

Jacob Blake left ‘paralysed' following police shooting, says father
Akon revealed he passe don signing Drake as he sounded like Eminem

Akon didn't sign Drake because "he sounded like Eminem"

Drake