The Weeknd debuts surprise new hairstyle and fans are loving it

Singer The Weeknd has shared a photo of his new hairstyle on Instagram.

By Tiana Williams

The Weeknd has never shied away from switching up his look. The 30 year-old singer often offers a bold aesthetic with his unique sense of style.

This time, the "Earned It" star has debuted a new hairstyle, leaving his fans in total shock.

While the star has had his iconic dreadlocks, a huge afro and short hair, he has decided to come with something new once again.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the singer explained the meaning behind his hit song "Blinding Lights" and revealed he weren't always confident with his appearance.

The star told the publication: "I wasn’t too confident with how I looked," he said about when he first came on the scene.

"I didn’t think that I could sell the music looking like me. I was very hardheaded. To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever done a radio interview. I just feel like I would give a horrible interview."

However, after finding his feet and accepting himself for who he is, the singer has embraced a new look.

On Tuesday (Aug 25) the "Wicked Games" musician debuted single plaited braids, coming out of his cap in his photos for the magazine.

Abel has received love from fans on his new hairstyle, with many of them flooding his comment section with compliments.

One fan simply wrote "beautiful", while another went more extreme, writing "for him, I’d have babies".

See other fan reactions to The Weeknd's hairstyle below.

The Weeknd look like somebody else with his hair braided, music about to be fire — N1CK (@803burg) August 25, 2020

The Weeknd already has new hair which means it’s time for a new era https://t.co/6wp3UhVhkA — Jared Mancio (@JayMan510) August 25, 2020

I love his hair like that omg — stephanie (@trixoland) August 25, 2020

obsessed with ur hair pic.twitter.com/mU5Ne6tUP2 — aidyn 💜 キッスランド (@aidyntruexo) August 25, 2020

