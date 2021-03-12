The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony

12 March 2021, 14:28

The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony
The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd, who was snubbed of an award nomination, says he will boycott the Grammys going forward.

The Weeknd has revealed that he is officially boycotting the Grammys, ahead of the 2021 prestigious award show event on Sunday (Mar 14).

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

In a statement for The New York Times, The Weeknd – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – said he will no longer submit songs for the annual awards show.

This came after the singer was declined a nomination across all categories for his hit single "Blinding Lights," which has spent 52 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Many fans criciticsed the Grammys for "snubbing" The Weeknd after he released his critically-acclaimed album.

The pop star also has had the most successful chart-topping song for nearly a decade. 

The news comes as the organisation faces backlash scrutiny over its alleged biased voting system against Black and female artists.

The Weeknd's statement read: 'Because of the secret committees. I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.'

The Weeknd called the Grammy Awards 'corrupt' after being snubbed of a nomination
The Weeknd called the Grammy Awards 'corrupt' after being snubbed of a nomination. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd is one of many artists who have publicly criticised the show. Drake, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Justin Bieber have also voiced their concerns with the Grammys.

The Weeknd called the Grammy Awards 'corrupt' back in November 2020, after he was snubbed in the nominations.

The star took to Twitter and wrote: 'You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...' 

The Weeknd responds to his Grammy Awards nomination snub on Twitter
The Weeknd responds to his Grammy Awards nomination snub on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The 63rd annual event will air Sunday (Mar 14) from Los Angeles Staples Centre.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest The Weeknd News

Latest The Weeknd News

The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet

The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes
The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

The Weeknd shocks fans with his Nutty Professor Halloween costume

The Weeknd shocks fans with his Nutty Professor Halloween costume

More News

What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021?

What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021?

Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Khloe Kardashian shaded by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama

Khloe Kardashian shaded by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama
Why is Gen Z cancelling Eminem? The TikTok beef explained

Why is Gen Z cancelling Eminem? The TikTok beef explained

Eminem

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics explained

Silk Sonic 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics meaning explained