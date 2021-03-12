The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony

The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd, who was snubbed of an award nomination, says he will boycott the Grammys going forward.

The Weeknd has revealed that he is officially boycotting the Grammys, ahead of the 2021 prestigious award show event on Sunday (Mar 14).

In a statement for The New York Times, The Weeknd – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – said he will no longer submit songs for the annual awards show.

This came after the singer was declined a nomination across all categories for his hit single "Blinding Lights," which has spent 52 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Many fans criciticsed the Grammys for "snubbing" The Weeknd after he released his critically-acclaimed album.

The pop star also has had the most successful chart-topping song for nearly a decade.

The news comes as the organisation faces backlash scrutiny over its alleged biased voting system against Black and female artists.

The Weeknd's statement read: 'Because of the secret committees. I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.'

The Weeknd called the Grammy Awards 'corrupt' after being snubbed of a nomination. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd is one of many artists who have publicly criticised the show. Drake, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Justin Bieber have also voiced their concerns with the Grammys.

The Weeknd called the Grammy Awards 'corrupt' back in November 2020, after he was snubbed in the nominations.

The star took to Twitter and wrote: 'You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...'

The Weeknd responds to his Grammy Awards nomination snub on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The 63rd annual event will air Sunday (Mar 14) from Los Angeles Staples Centre.