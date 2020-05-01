Tekashi 6ix9ine superfan, 17, tattoos his entire face to look like rapper

The teenage student from Russia had all his tattoos paid for by his mother.

A teenager from Russia has covered his entire face and body in tattoos to look like American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The 17-year-old student, named Vladimir Roslyakov, took inspiration from the notorious 'GUMMO' rapper's iconic facial inkings after discovering him around a year ago.

Speaking to Newsflash, he said, "At first, I was shocked how you could get such tattoos on your body but then liked it and got one of those too."

Vladimir, who hails from the south-western region of Sverdlovsk Oblast, revealed that his mother has paid for all of his tattoos so far, despite his family not particularly liking his inkings.

"She pays for them because she knows that I’ll do it anyway so it’s better for me that I have them done in a tattoo salon rather than God knows where," he explained about his mother's decision.

Vladimir explained that his family aren't surprised by his tattoos anymore. "They now don’t react to them (tattoos) but they are at least happy when a new one is not on my face," he said.

In addition to mimicking his tattoos, Vladimir wants to follow in the footsteps of 6ix9ine's career as well - he wants to become a rapper after finishing his studies.

"My studies were so-so in the ninth grade. Before then I was an excellent student but I’m getting bored often so I don’t have the willingness to study more. I’ll finish it though."

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine himself was recently released from prison and is serving the remaining four months of his two-year sentence under house arrest due to the coronavirus.

The New York native - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - pleaded guilty to numerous offences including drug trafficking and conspiracy.