Sara Molina fires back at Tekashi 6ix9ine after claims he provides for daughter in new video

6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina has clapped back after the rapper reveals he gave her $20k for their daughter.

Sara Molina has clapped back at Tekashi 6ix9ine, after the rapper claims he does financially support her with their five-year-old daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez.

When Tekashi 6ix9ine was first released from prison in early April 2020, his ex Molina revealed that she wouldn't let him see their daughter until he received a mental evaluation.

Over the years, Molina has voiced her thoughts on 6ix9ine's parenting, claiming doesn't have any contact with the 'FEFE' rapper.

She has called him a 'deadbeat dad' many times in the past, and is still sticking to her word.

Sara Molina and Tekashi 6ix9ine welcomed their daughte, Saraiyah Hernandez, in October 29, 2015. Picture: Instagram/@iamsaramolina

The 25-year-old rapper discussed his relationship with his daughter during his new interview on Akademiks's new podcast Off The Record.

During the chat, the rapper told Wack 100 that he should be able to see his child on his terms, explaining that he shouldn't have to have supervised visits.

He said: "If that family wants me to be a father, y'all gon' let that little girl be with her father," said 6ix9ine.

"That's my kid... She's five years old." He denies Molina's claims that he doesn't financially support his child and suggested that he purchases items for his daughter.

6ix9ine claimed that when he was released from jail, he gave Molina's family $20K and stated that his mother sees his daughter weekly for supervised visits.

"My mom is 57-years-old and she gets chaperoned like she's a f*cking child over there with the other side," he added.

"My daughter is my creation. I created her. I deserve to have my daughter whenever I want to have her."

However, he can be in great danger as he has built animosity with a list of people.

On Wednesday (Aug 4) Molina fired back at 6ix9ine's recent comments in an Instagram video.

Molina said that she has put the money 6ix9ine gave them into an account for their daughter and claimed that is all he has given her in five years of their daughters life.

"He spent more on his girlfriend in one year than what he has put away for my daughter," Molina said.

"My daughter has less than $100,000 in the bank for her. College and everything." She complained that he's bragging about giving $20K to their daughter while he "walks around with a [million] in his pocket.""You do the math."

Molina also previously expressed that she was receiving death threats due to the wild behaviour Tekashi 6ix9ine goes on with online.

