Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama mocks rapper's court statement labelling him "Moses"

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Moina trolls rapper after sentencing. Picture: PA/Instagram

Sara Molina, Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, has hit out at the rapper after he received

It's clear that there's no love lost between rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and his baby mama Sara Molina. Despite the pair sharing a young daughter together, they've openly trolled each other online since their split.

Now, after 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison, Molina has hit out at the 'Dummy Boy' star and trolled his courtroom words to the judge as he pleaded for a second chance.

In court, Tekashi 6ix9ine said, "When people see me, they don't only see Tekashi 69, the arrogant - I'm a human, I got organs just like everyone in this room. They see Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi 69."

He went on to say, "I wanted the world to see me as an example, that you are in control of where you go. I used my platform to push the message, If I did it, why can't you? I gave people hope."

Molina took to Instagram shortly after 6ix9ine's comments emerged and trolled the rapper on her stories, writing 'LMFAOOO. "Whatever sounds good" I guess".

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina trolls rapper's word in court. Picture: Instagram

In another post, Molina wrote, '"I gave people hope" this n**ga thinks he's a PROPHET OF GOD LMFAOOO HURD YOU MOSES".

A third post saw Molina highlight Judge Engelmayer's words in court when he told 6ix9ine he couldn't use his daughter as an excuse for working with the Nine Trey Bloods, saying, "Your daughter had nothing to do with your decision".

Tekashi 6ix9ine has already served 15 months of his prison sentence and so if he avoids any further charges he'll be released later in 2020.

