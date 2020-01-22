Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama roasts rapper's "dummy" girlfriend Jade over jail photo

22 January 2020, 14:28

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama disses his girlfriend Jade on Instagram
Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama disses his girlfriend Jade on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama has clapped back his girlfriend Jade, after Jade threw shade at her on Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina, has called out his girlfriend Jade on Instagram. While Jade posted a new photo of her and 6ix9ine from behind bars, she took to Instagram to throw shade at Molina.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade trolled over photo with rapper wearing matching grey jumpsuits

On Wednesday (Jan 22) Jade shared a photo of her and her boo 6ix9ine in matching grey jumpsuits from behind bars. However, called out his baby mama in the caption of the photo.

The 23-year-old model made reference to Tekashi's ex-manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan allegedly sleeping with Sara Molina, in her Instagram post.

Jade wrote "They kidnapped you , they had sex with the mother of your child", while mentioning cases where 6ix9ine has been handled badly by his so-called friends.

After Molina caught wind that Jade sent shots at her in her recent post, she clapped back on her Instagram feed.

"Don't mention me if you ain't gonna see me. You're weak asf," wrote Molina, who denied sleeping with Shotti during a VladTV interview last year.

Sara Molina claps back at Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade
Sara Molina claps back at Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade. Picture: Instagram

Molina continued "Imagine sleeping with a n***a while he still with his baby moms ... He not even hugging you or kissing you, boy look like he's dying inside standing right next to you. You the only one that looks happy dummy."

The mother of Tekashi's 3-year-old daughter, also took to her Instagram story to troll Jade, with a screenshot of a video she had made.

Molina trolls Jade on her Instagram story
Molina trolls Jade on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

She captioned the screenshot "This b**ch be having lockjaw like a motherf**ker, chill out on the coke ma" insinuating that Jade is on drugs.

What do you think of Tekashi's ex-flame and current flame's beef ?

