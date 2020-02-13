Stormzy "regrettably" postpones Asia tour due to Coronavirus concerns

Stormzy reschedules Asia tour amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Big Mike has had to cancel plans to travel to Asia as part of his world tour this May following the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

In a message to his followers on social media, Stormzy has revealed that his planned tour dates in Asia have been postponed due to "ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus".

Stormzy had been scheduled to perform five live dates across Asia in countries including China, Japan and Thailand and a number of dates had already sold out.

Writing on his Instagram account, Stormzy said, "I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH World tour to Asia and playing some epic sold out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the Tour."

He went on to say, "Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course. Please contact your local ticket vendor for any further queries. I promise I’ll be back".

At the time of writing, just over 1300 people have died as a result of Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, whilst the first person to have been diagnosed with the disease in London was recently revealed.

There's currently not rescheduled dates for the Asian leg of Stormzy's tour as it's not known how long it will take to find a vaccine for Coronavirus.

The rest of the Heavy Is The Head World Tour is not thought to be under threat of rescheduling as a result of the virus.

