Snoop Dogg posts throwback Tupac footage from the year rapper died

31 December 2019, 12:31

Snoop Dogg posted a nostalgic clip from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.
Snoop Dogg posted a nostalgic clip from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tupac Shakur shows off his jewellery in a clip from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Snoop Dogg has taken us on a trip down memory lane once again, posting a throwback clip of the late Tupac Shakur just months before he died.

Snoop Dogg recalls his tragic final encounter with Tupac before his death

The 'Gin And Juice' rapper shared a clip from the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards where Tupac is seen speaking to an interviewer on the red carpet about the medallion around his neck.

Pac says, "I’m trying to bring 1989 back, I was broke in ‘89. Plus, they had me in jail for a year for a crime I didn’t commit. They locked me in chains so I’ma put on a chain."

View this post on Instagram

2AMW🐐🙏🏾👊🏾💯🌹🙏🏾

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Snoop captioned the video '2AMW', in reference to their collaboration '2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted', which featured on Tupac’s 1996 double album 'All Eyez on Me'.

After Tupac moves on from the reporter, Snoop enters the shot with his throwback shoulder-length hair.

The video was taken in January 1996. In September of that year, Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25 years old.

