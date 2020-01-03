Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album

Rihanna's fans have reacted to her not releasing R9 in 2019. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans have taken to Twitter to express how disappointed they are about Rihanna not dropping her album, with humour.

Rihanna's fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with their idol RiRi. Fans expected Rihanna to drop her 'R9' album in 2019, as she promised. However, the 31-year-old did not drop her album.

On Wednesday (Jan 1) as soon as New Year’s day came without the album being released, fans were annoyed with the "Work" singer taking to Twitter to complain.

In early 2019, Rihanna confirmed that the album was supposed to see a released in 2019.

The star even put up videos of her in the studio, proving that she was working on her album.

Def Jam Recordings, who is RiRi's label, recently shared a cryptic message on Twitter, which further fuelled fans expectations. However, the album did not drop.

Check out fans reactions below.

me trying to figure out how to hack rihanna’s icloud so i can leak R9

pic.twitter.com/wRhPCUeDaL — linda (@astoldbylinda) December 31, 2019

Rihanna to The Navy when they ask for R9 in 2020 #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/ri2BEDiSaA — Lamín (@realbadbee) January 1, 2020

rihanna watching the navy knowing that she won’t release R9 in 2019 pic.twitter.com/EQhhNJArDP — Hoshi (@HoshizoraOW) January 1, 2020

It looks like the cover art of Rihanna upcoming album has leaked #R9 pic.twitter.com/vsStuFKpLx — 5o’clock at the Barbershop (@5AtTheShop_) January 2, 2020