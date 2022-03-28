Rihanna's pregnant doppelgänger sparks frenzy amongst fans online

28 March 2022, 17:53

The imposter can be seen meeting and greeting fans, even giving them the chance to rub her fake bump as part of a Brazilian TV prank

Rihanna has a serious doppelgänger out here and she's fooling everyone on the streets of Brazil with her similar facial features and her disturbing fake baby bump.

Rihanna just gave the most hilarious response to those engagement rumours

The lookalike whose name is Priscila Beatrice, is a Brazilian professional impersonator, dressing up as the 'Love on the Brain' singer, often gallivanting the streets of Brussels with a bodyguard and entourage.

Clips of the doppelgänger began to surface online, with one fan even crying as she meets the fake Rihanna, and then rubbing and kissing her belly bump.

Fans of the original Rihanna couldn't help but take to social media and criticise the imposter for her stunt, calling it 'weird' and 'disturbing'. It was later revealed that the whole situation was part of a Brazilian TV prank show.

Rihanna lookalike Priscila Beatrice talking to a news channel in Brazil. Picture: YouTube

One fan wrote: "I honestly don’t know what’s funnier….the fact that she pretended to be Rihanna in public like this or the fact that some people actually believed her".

Another one commented: "They should’ve known that isn’t Rihanna bc she doesn’t even let people be all up on her like that".

A third person added: "Shiit. I knew by the parting in the wig 😭".

Rihanna's pregnancy was first confirmed when images obtained by MailOnline showed the singer walking in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on January 28th, proudly showing her baby belly while wearing a bright pink puffer jacket.

She later confirmed she was expecting her first child on Instagram, where she posted a photo of her bum with the comment "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Since they were sighted recording a music video in NYC in July 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating. After walking the red carpet together at the MET Gala, they announced their relationship.

