Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna on Instagram

19 March 2020, 12:57

With a very public display of affection, Love Island's Ovie Soko has made his feelings about Rihanna very clear!

Whilst everyone waits for the day that Rihanna once again releases new music, Love Island star Ovie Soko has got far more than music on his mind when it comes to Bad Gal RiRi.

> Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album

As the Coronavirus epidemic continues to impact everyone, with actors including Idris Elba and Tom Hanks testing positive, Ovie took to Instagram to publicly share his love for Rihanna with a timely meme shooting his shot at the the 'Work' singer.

Writing on his Instagram story, over a meme of a robot, Ovie said, '@badgalriri sooo the world is about to end... so I was thinking ...'.

Instagram was full of comments about Ovie's public message to Rihanna with one person writing, 'They would make a dope couple' whilst another added, 'I ain’t mad at this cause THIS makes sense'.

But despite Ovie chosing to shoot his shot on the Gram, he recently revealed that he doesn't read his own DMs in order to stay positive.

Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna
Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Ovie said, “I stay out of the DMs. The DMs is a dangerous place, I’m telling you! That’s where lust happens, that’s where cheating happens. The DMs is a dark, dark place. Good things can happen, but I would just rather be on the safe side!”

It's currently unknown whether Rihanna has responded to Ovie at the time of writing.

