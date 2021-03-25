Rihanna teases a new song sparking hilarious fan reactions on Twitter

The singer sparked hilarious meme fan reactions on Twitter after confirming she will be releasing a new song.

Rihanna has been teasing her fans for years with hints at her highly-anticipated upcoming album. However, the singer did give fans the confirmation that she has a new song coming “soon”.

On Wednesday (Mar 24) the 33-year-old singer celebrated Women’s History Month, with a video showing moments from her successful career and giving praise to her identity as Black woman.

The video pays homage to Rihanna’s many achievements, mostly focussing on her latest album ‘ANTI’ – which has spent five years on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rihanna is also celebrated as a performer, designer, fashion icon, beauty mogul and philanthropist in the montage video clip.

The “Work” singer captioned the video “Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supports in my circle… Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era [‘Anti’], thank you team.”

In the comment section underneath her Instagram post, a fan asked RiRi to “celebrate by releasing a song”, to which she had a shocking response.

Rihanna confirms she will be releasing a new song "soon". Picture: Instagram

The star replied “I think I should” with a “soon” emoji, before adding “just 1 tho lol”.

The Barbadian singer also responded to another fan who asked about her new album. The fan wrote “R9 is what we need”, to which RiRi replied, “Lemme have my moment nuuuhhh??? Lol”.

Rihanna responds to fan asking about her upcoming album. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna’s confirmation that she will be coming back to the music scene sparked hilarious reactions on Twitter. See them below.

Manifesting into existence that Rihanna is indeed coming. Can’t wait to listen to her new bops! 😭pic.twitter.com/q1JLQqCayW — حبيبي (@h9bibi) March 24, 2021

NEW RIHANNA MUSIC COMING SOON GOD IS SO GOOD GUYS pic.twitter.com/F3hRukebV8 — 𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔩𝔢𝔯 (@chxndlergrider) March 25, 2021

RIHANNA IS COMING BACK I REPEAT RIHANNA MIGHT RELEASE A SONG MAYDAYMAYDAY pic.twitter.com/YNWmL4EVy8 — rue⁷ (@ugghjoon) March 24, 2021