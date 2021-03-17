Inside Rihanna's stunning $13.8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Inside Rihanna's stunning $13.8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion. Picture: Getty/The Agency

The singer and multi-business mogul has bought a luxurious mansion, with a massive pool, spa, gym and more...

Rihanna has bought a gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $13.8 million. The property features an open-air courtyard and luxury pool.

The 33-year-old singer now lives across the street from Sir Paul McCartney, who she previously collaborated with on their 2015 hit 'FourFiveSeconds'.

Rihanna's mansion includes five-bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is located on a secluded cul-de-sac, up in the mountains.

The property was originally built in 1930's and boasts a 21,958-square-foot lot.

Rihanna's Beverly Hills Mansion. Picture: The Agency

The 33-year-old beauty and fashion mogul lives next to singer Mariah Carey, who has been leasing a property a few doors down, and Madonna more recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside pool area. Picture: The Agency

The half-acre estate include a chef’s kitchen, cocktail bar, master bedroom with luxurious master bath, and formal living and family areas with French Oak flooring.

Designed for entertaining, the house features an open-air courtyard, which leads to a multi-level outdoor space with a terrace, pool, spa, and firepit.

Backyard area. Picture: The Agency

Rihanna's new place was once owned by the I Dream of Jeanie creator Sidney Sheldon's daughter Mary Sheldon.

Daniel Starr, who paid Sheldon $4.3 million for the estate, transformed the mansion with his renovations on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing.

Starr listed the mansion for $15 million, but seemingly negotiated with the "Work" singer for $1.2 million less, according to tax records.

Gym room. Picture: The Agency

The property offers privacy from the street as it is high in the mountains and is covered by tall hedges, making it extra safe. perfect place for the Fenty Beauty founder as it offers complete privacy from the street with its tall hedges.

It also features a 'sophisticated design' that 'blends both contemporary and traditional elements,' with a modern farmhouse look and a black metal roof, per the listing.

Bathroom. Picture: The Agency

Rihanna owns several other homes including a $6.8 million Hollywood Hills estate, a condo along the Wilshire Corridor, and a $5.5 million penthouse in Century City’s famed Century Towers, where she currently resides.

She also owns a vacation retreat in her native Barbados and a house in England, London.