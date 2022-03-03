Rihanna just gave the most iconic response to being told she was 'late' to the Dior show

3 March 2022, 12:21 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 12:50

Fans are praising Rihanna for her iconic response when a heckler called her out for being late to the Dior fashion show.

Rihanna has been trending on social media after a clip of her iconic response to a bystander has gone viral.

Rihanna's baby bump: 14 photos during her pregnancy

On Tuesday (March 1) Rihanna graciously walked in her all-black outfit showing off her baby bump, when bystander told her that she was “late” to attend the Dior autumn/winter 2022 show in Paris.

Rihanna pictured outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
Rihanna pictured outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

In a video circulating on Twitter, the soon-to-be mother – who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky – was seen walking through a crowd of photographers and fans.

As paparazzi surrounded the star to get a photo of her wearing her latest maternity style, a bystander is heard repeatedly yelling “you’re late, you’re late”.

It was Rihanna's response which will go down in history. The 34-year-old singer said just two words, while having a straight face: “No sh*t.”

The exchange went viral on social media in no matter of time, with fans loving Rihanna's sassy response.

“I could watch this 1,000 times and I’d keep getting chills, what a f***ing boss,” one person wrote on the social media platform.

Another fan wrote: “Iconic response” while another added: "The way Rihanna said "no shit" with the eye roll!! QUEEN!! Lol be glad she showed up and heavily preggo!"

See more fan reactions on Twitter below.

The 'Work' singer arrived wearing a sheer black tulle baby doll dress with small polka dots, overlaying lacy underwear.

Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy back in January, when she and A$AP Rocky were spotted out walking in New York City. The star debuted her baby bump for the first time, revealing her pregnancy to the world.

