Rihanna just gave the most iconic response to being told she was 'late' to the Dior show

Fans are praising Rihanna for her iconic response when a heckler called her out for being late to the Dior fashion show.

Rihanna has been trending on social media after a clip of her iconic response to a bystander has gone viral.

On Tuesday (March 1) Rihanna graciously walked in her all-black outfit showing off her baby bump, when bystander told her that she was “late” to attend the Dior autumn/winter 2022 show in Paris.

Rihanna pictured outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023. Picture: Getty

In a video circulating on Twitter, the soon-to-be mother – who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky – was seen walking through a crowd of photographers and fans.

As paparazzi surrounded the star to get a photo of her wearing her latest maternity style, a bystander is heard repeatedly yelling “you’re late, you’re late”.

Rihanna reacts to someone telling her she’s “late” to the Dior womenswear show:



“No sh*t” pic.twitter.com/YVj89zHDo1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2022

It was Rihanna's response which will go down in history. The 34-year-old singer said just two words, while having a straight face: “No sh*t.”

The exchange went viral on social media in no matter of time, with fans loving Rihanna's sassy response.

“I could watch this 1,000 times and I’d keep getting chills, what a f***ing boss,” one person wrote on the social media platform.

Another fan wrote: “Iconic response” while another added: "The way Rihanna said "no shit" with the eye roll!! QUEEN!! Lol be glad she showed up and heavily preggo!"

See more fan reactions on Twitter below.

a girl just said to Rihanna "you're late" and ri answered "no shit" EXACTLY QUEEN!pic.twitter.com/Gs48JyZlvZ — waiting for lilifilm (@Iisarihh) March 1, 2022

"you're late" "no shit" RIHANNA YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/XaotozaNQn — ً (@myacexiaoting) March 1, 2022

Rihanna arrives to a show late.



Someone: "Youre late."



Rihanna: "No shit."



Im done.😂 Queen RiRi said what she said period.❤️ — Lost Soul🖤💀💨 (@freespirit24__) March 2, 2022

Rihanna’s comebacks are top tier and so simple. I will now be using “no shit,” as response to literally any of my faults https://t.co/g6mZp2WOWe — big worm ♎️ (@illuminatihunni) March 1, 2022

Random person: "you're late, you’re late"



Rihanna : "no shit"



no bcuz rihanna is so real for this 😭pic.twitter.com/Iahqn0uuJr — sofia (@ultjenfav) March 1, 2022

I love Rihanna’s energy- heckler YOU’RE LATE



Response- No Shit 🙄 https://t.co/GrKhc2WF5k — Sarah J Rempe (@SarahJRempe) March 3, 2022

Thank you captain obvious for pointing out tardiness as @rihanna response is epic. “You’re late” “NO SHIT”🤣 https://t.co/WcNrTjMO6M — diana ramirez (@dbeautiful) March 3, 2022

The 'Work' singer arrived wearing a sheer black tulle baby doll dress with small polka dots, overlaying lacy underwear.

Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy back in January, when she and A$AP Rocky were spotted out walking in New York City. The star debuted her baby bump for the first time, revealing her pregnancy to the world.

