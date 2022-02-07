Gigi Hadid apologises for comment on Rihanna's pregnancy photo

The supermodel has clarified a comment she left on Rihanna's pregnancy announcement post, which caused a 'commotion'.

Gigi Hadid has a apologised for the 'commotion' caused by a comment she left on Rihanna's baby bump post on Instagram.

On Wednesday (Feb 2) fans began speculating that the 33-year-old singer may be expecting twins after a comment Hadid, 26, left underneath her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Rihanna shares photo of her growing baby bump for the first time on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Underneath Rihanna's pregnancy post, showing off her several-months baby bump, the supermodel wrote: 'three angels'.

The comment from the social media sensation lead many fans to think the Fenty Beauty founder is having twins.

Gigi Hadid's comment underneath Rihanna's pregnancy announcement post on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Three days of fans speculating that RiRi and Rocky were expecting twins, Hadid clarified what she meant by her comment.

'I just caught word of this commotion. I meant rih / rocky / baby lol,' she explained under her previous comment.

Gigi Hadid clarified her initial comment, saying that the 'three angels' she was referring to was Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their future child. Picture: Instagram

Despit Hadid referring to Riri, A$AP Rocky and their future child, fans are still curious about Rih's baby.

Fans have speculated on the due date, gender and name of Rihanna and Rocky's first child.

The mother-of-one has collaborated with Rihanna several times, including walking in her lingerie brand's Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show in September.

Rihanna and Rocky, 33, shared their baby news with a gorgeous photoshoot as the singer bared her growing baby bump in an unbuttoned pink coat, during a walk in New York.

Gigi Hadid starred in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. Picture: Getty

After the news broke an insider gushed to People that Rihanna 'couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom.'

The source continued: 'Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea.'

The insider added: 'She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

A$AP Rocky announced that he is in a relationship with Rihanna and described her as "the love of my life" back in May 2021.

The pair sparked rumours that they were romantically involved when they were spotted filming what appeared to be a music video in the Bronx, New York City, on July 10.

However, the couple's history goes way back.