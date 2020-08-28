R Kelly moved to solitary confinement after being ‘attacked by inmate’

R Kelly moved to solitary confinement after being ‘attacked by inmate’. Picture: Getty

Singer R Kelly was attacked in his cell by another inmate in a Chicago prison.

By Tiana Williams

R Kelly has reportedly been attacked by an inmate in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

The 53-year-old singer is currently serving time on several charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography, as well as child sexual exploitation accusations.

According to TMZ, R Kelly was sitting on his bed in his cell when another inmate walked in and started punching him.

The publications sources claim the inmate was angry that the jail had been put on lockdown due to Kelly's protesters outside.

Reports claim the fight did not last long, and that R Kelly was checked by a doctor afterwards and did not have serious injuries or broken bones.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, claimed that he had not heard from Kelly since the attack.

Back in 2019, R Kelly turned himself in at the Cook County Jail. Picture: Getty

He also spoke about Kelly's safety, stating "I’m still very concerned because sure this time the guards were able to quickly stop something from happening but what happens if someone goes in his cell with a shank or something like that? Or the guards are busy doing something else?" he asked.

However, Greenberg said that R. Kelly has been moved to solitary confinement, explaining that that's the one place where he's guaranteed to be safe.

"That’s the only place they can protect him," he said in a statement to Page Six.

Greenberg continued "My understanding is, everytime there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility. When they do this, inmates don’t get their commissary, they don’t get their shower, stuff like that and since they’re fairly sporadic anyway, they get upset".

Kelly's attorney added "So they’re penalizing everyone in the facility because people are protesting in support of Kelly."

Greenberg went on to state that Kelly did not suffer any serious injuries. He also believes this is the perfect opportunity to free the singer, who has been accused of multiple sex crimes.

The "Ignition" singer has pleaded not guilty to several charges in the states of Illinois, New York and Minnesota.