Nicki Minaj slams 50 Cent and says she "should’ve been on Power"

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has grilled 50 Cent for not landing her a TV role in American-Drama series 'Power'.

Nicki Minaj has been in headlines recently following her Meek Mill beef and releasing her new single "Yikes".

However, this time she wanted to highlight her other talent, acting, after showing her cussing skills and her music skills.

On the latest episode of her famous "Queen Radio", she used her platform to pitch to be on American drama series Power to her special guest, 50 Cent.

The Power executive and Nicki spoke about a variety of topics on her show, from his upcoming show For Life to his romance with girlfriend, Cuban Link.

Nicki and 50 Cent have, surprisingly, never worked together on music, although Fif's always shown his support to the fellow South Side native.

Nicki even went as far as saying aside from her husband, 50 Cent has been one of the few people that has always had her back.

While 50 Cent was in her presence, Nicki took the opportunity to get a few questions off her chest she has been wanting to ask 50.

The first question was aimed at 50 Cent and Jay-Z, asking why neither of them signed her. Fif responded "Because of Fendi," who was Nicki Minaj's former manager.

50 Cent continued "That's the only reason why I wasn't saying nothing or checking real hard for her because he was over there".

Nicki then brought up her last question before letting 50 Cent go. The "Megatron" rapstress asked Fif why she never got the opportunity to star in one of his films or television projects.

Fif responded "We can make that happen whenever I can get availability outta you," he said.

Minaj then made a announcement to her listeners saying "You heard it here first, Barbz. He's going to let me come on one of his shows, okay? I should've been on Power, chile," she said.

