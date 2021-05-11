Nicki Minaj sparks new music rumours following NSFW social media return

Fans are convinced Nicki Minaj is dropping new music on Friday. The rapper dropped her last album 'Queen' in 2018.

Nicki Minaj fans have hilariously reacted to the star seemingly teasing upcoming new music on her Instagram.

On Monday (May 10) the 38-year-old rapper returned to social media after a hiatus with a striking NSFW photo.

The star is pictured naked, with two heart-shaped cushions covering her intimate areas.

Minaj captioned the post “F R I D A Y 🤞🏽” leaving many fans to think she is dropping new music on Friday.

However, Minaj is also sporting pink crocs, which made fans think she is dropping a crocs collaboration. The crocs website reportedly crashed following the release of Nicki's photo.

Fans also think the star may have a collaboration with luxury designer Chanel, due to Minaj being covered in Chanel accessories and Chanel decor in the background of the photo.

The Crocs Website has crashed following Nicki Minaj’s return photo pic.twitter.com/cuHTEElAug — Onika Promotions (@OnikaPromotions) May 10, 2021

While it's not clear if Minaj will release a new song or a new album this Friday (May 14), something special is coming.

The "Anaconda" rapstress last album release was 2018’s 'Queen'.

Since then, the superstar has collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the chart-topping ‘Trollz‘, Mike Will Made It and NBA YoungBoy for their song ‘What That Speed Bout!?’. She also collaborated with A$AP Ferg on their tack 'Move Ya Hips'.

Minaj also released her single "Tusa" in 2019 and 'Yikes' in 2020.

Following Nicki's post, fans were excited to see what she will reveal on Friday.

One fan commented "The QUEEN is back", while another added "I see a lot of chanel 👀" underneath her photo.

See other fan reactions below.

How I’m sleeping tonight knowing Nicki is coming pic.twitter.com/jZzbnGdHQH — 🌚 (@joshieyamaguchi) May 11, 2021

Y’ALL THE QUEEN IS BACK AHHHHHHHHHHHH I JUST WOKE UP 😭 omg she looks so good 😍😍😍 #barbz #NICKIISCOMING #NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/haf4V53TPy — Angie (She/Her) (@Angie25965355) May 11, 2021

@NICKIMINAJ Droppinn Fridayyyy👅💕💗🌴 Finally !!!!! My ears been hurtin chileeeeee 😭 — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) May 11, 2021

my mom: who sold our car?!



me when nicki minaj drops something on friday whether it’s crocs, perfume or a song: pic.twitter.com/iEjEdS1H3e — ‏ً (@yonswae) May 11, 2021

Nicki Minaj comeback confirmed ❤️😭 — Zora (@michaela_lorena) May 11, 2021

The NM5 era has officially started Barbz. Nicki is coming for BLOOD THIS ERA. pic.twitter.com/Ut4VU0cBRK — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) May 10, 2021

Its probably a Chanel campaign, but either way, a blessing is a blessing #Nickiiscoming pic.twitter.com/s2cCb7uwLs — ○Sparkling Cider Mami☆ (@BRITTNY9000) May 10, 2021