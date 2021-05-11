Nicki Minaj sparks new music rumours following NSFW social media return

11 May 2021, 11:53

Fans are convinced Nicki Minaj is dropping new music on Friday. The rapper dropped her last album 'Queen' in 2018.

Nicki Minaj fans have hilariously reacted to the star seemingly teasing upcoming new music on her Instagram.

What happened between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj? Do they have beef?

On Monday (May 10) the 38-year-old rapper returned to social media after a hiatus with a striking NSFW photo.

The star is pictured naked, with two heart-shaped cushions covering her intimate areas.

Minaj captioned the post “F R I D A Y 🤞🏽” leaving many fans to think she is dropping new music on Friday.

However, Minaj is also sporting pink crocs, which made fans think she is dropping a crocs collaboration. The crocs website reportedly crashed following the release of Nicki's photo.

Fans also think the star may have a collaboration with luxury designer Chanel, due to Minaj being covered in Chanel accessories and Chanel decor in the background of the photo.

While it's not clear if Minaj will release a new song or a new album this Friday (May 14), something special is coming.

The "Anaconda" rapstress last album release was 2018’s 'Queen'.

Since then, the superstar has collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine on the chart-topping ‘Trollz‘, Mike Will Made It and NBA YoungBoy for their song ‘What That Speed Bout!?’. She also collaborated with A$AP Ferg on their tack 'Move Ya Hips'.

Minaj also released her single "Tusa" in 2019 and 'Yikes' in 2020.

Following Nicki's post, fans were excited to see what she will reveal on Friday.

One fan commented "The QUEEN is back", while another added "I see a lot of chanel 👀" underneath her photo.

See other fan reactions below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News

Latest Nicki Minaj News

What happened between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj?

What happened between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj? Do they have beef?
Nicki Minaj fans slam Tiffany Haddish over shady comments in leaked Clubhouse chat.

Nicki Minaj fans slam Tiffany Haddish over shady comments in leaked Clubhouse chat
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty accusing of harassing his rape victim.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty accused of harassing his rape victim
Megan Thee Stallion labelled "overrated" amid Nicki Minaj comparisons

Megan Thee Stallion labelled "overrated" amid Nicki Minaj comparisons
Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

More News

Will J. Cole drop his new album in 2020?

J. Cole new album 'The Off-Season' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

J Cole

DMX posthumous album 'Exodus': Release date, tracklist, songs, features & more

DMX posthumous album 'Exodus': Release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
Who is ArrDee? Rapper's real name, age & Instagram revealed

Who is ArrDee? Rapper's real name, age & Instagram revealed

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with lavish gift for Mother's Day

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with lavish gift for Mother's Day
Machine Gun Kelly spotted spending time with Megan Fox's children for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly spotted spending time with Megan Fox's children for the first time