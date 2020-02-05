Nicki Minaj allegedly "meant no disrespect" with controversial Rosa Parks lyric in new song 'Yikes'

5 February 2020

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has addressed claims that she was "disrespectful" about civil rights activist Rosa Parks in her new song.

Nicki Minaj has responded after receiving backlash for her Rosa Parks lyric in a song called "Yikes" she teased on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The 37-year-old rapstress uploaded a video in the studio, with her new bright red long hair and sunglasses on, in full boss mode.

In the snippet she shared on Instagram, Minaj raps "All you b**ches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up," on her the unreleased song made by Pooh Beatz.

With Black History Month just beginning, many fans deemed her bars as "time sensitive" and "disrespectful", given the activism and hard work of Rosa Parks.

Also, fans pointed out that it was on Rosa Parks birthday, where she would have turned 107-years-old.

The civil rights activist is known for refusing to conform with bus segregation, which later led to law changes and liberation for people of colour.

According to TMZ, sources close to Nicki revealed the "Megatron" rapper was not trying to diss Rosa Parks in any shape or form.

Nicki was allegedly using her in what she thought was a clever metaphor aimed at her haters.

With Nicki dropping the bars on Rosa Parks birthday, she apparently did not arrange it intentionally.

Although she allegedly admitted It was a coincidence maybe bad timing.

