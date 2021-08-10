Will Nicki Minaj host the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion?

The star wrote: "I’ll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y’all want me to ask chile🥴

She also asked fans what they wanted her to ask the cast members.

On Jul 30th, Nicki Minaj revealed she was a fan of the show and said she would love to host the reunion.

Will Nicki Minaj host the RHOP reunion?

While Nicki Minaj lightly expressed her wants to host The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, many people have been rooting for her – including the original host, Andy Cohen.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Gizelle said "It's so crazy. It's like a breath of fresh air. It came from left field, we didn't see it coming. Nicki has always been a fan of our show since season 1. She used to like hit up me and Robyn [Dixon]."

The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 6. Picture: Getty

She continued: "We always knew she was a fan, but to jump out there and say you want to host the reunion has been fantastic. I'm totally here for it."

Gizelle added: There is no official announcement yet from Bravo, but Gizelle remains hopeful the pop megastar will be a part of this year's reunion in some way."

"Andy [Cohen] has responded and he's said he'd love to incorporate her for a couple of segments and allow her to ask all the questions she wants to ask," the RHOP star added.

"They haven't told us yet whether or not it's confirmed, but I am here for it and I will be wearing pink, okay!" Gizelle joked.

Andy Cohen is the usual host for 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' reunion. Picture: Getty

In a recent interview, Andy Cohen himself co-signed Nicki's desire to host the show.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen said: "I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women," he says.

Cohen added: "It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I'm totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we're doing."

Let's see what happens.