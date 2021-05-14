Nicki Minaj 'Fractions' lyrics meaning explained

Minaj has released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming platforms, and it features some brand new singles - including 'Fractions'.

Nicki Minaj has returned. After teasing a comeback earlier this week, the self-titled Queen Of Rap™️ has launched her beloved 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming platforms.

The new streaming version features a whole host of new tracks, including 'Seeing Green' featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, her remix of Skillibeng's 'Crocodile Teeth' and solo effort 'Fractions'.

The latter sees Minaj flex over a slick beat about her long-awaited return to the rap game. The New York native gave birth to her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty at the end of September.

I fell back, I had a baby, you know / I did the mother thing, I did the wife thing - As previously mentioned, Nicki became a mother at the end of last year after giving birth to her son on September 30th, 2020. His name is yet to be revealed, but the rapper refers to him publicly as 'Papa Bear'. Nicki married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in October 2019, welcoming their first child almost exactly a year later.

But I think it's quite clear now / You's need the bad guy - Nicki is referencing the intro to her 2018 single 'Chun-Li', during which she claims people are tainting her public image by making her out to be a villain or 'bad guy'.

These b**ches bitin' like Joe, shout out to Kamala though - Nicki plays on the surname of Joe Biden, the President Of The United States, before giving a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first female to hold the position.

If Barbie in the buildin', then she with a gangsta - Throughout her career, Nicki has used the character of Barbie or 'The Harajuku Barbie' as one of her alter egos. She even released a song titled 'Barbie Dreams' on her 2018 album Queen.

Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue - Here, Nicki is referring to Tessica Brown, who earned the nickname 'Gorilla Glue Girl' in February 2021 and went viral on social media after applying the extremely strong polyurethane adhesive in her hair.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Fractions' by Nicki Minaj below.

[Intro]

I fell back, I had a baby, you know

I did the mother thing, I did the wife thing

All that, yeah

But I think it's quite clear now

You's need the bad guy



[Verse]

Ayo, I'm the one who run the city where they armed and vicious

Accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious

I done been through realest blocks, pushed the hardest sixes

Keep a couple killers that don't care how far them licks is, look

B**ches act like they want action

Heard they want action

B**ch, we ain't duckin' no action

I'm 'bout to give them that traction, send a distraction

Then I'ma line 'em like fractions

Took a brеak, I let 'em live, look it all 'еm eatin'

But these b**ches gon' be mad once I call this meetin'

'Cause they gotta move around once the queen is queenin'

'Bout to put out all this crack 'cause my fiends is fiendin', uh

I put these b**ches on gang, they should be kissin' my feet

I tried to give 'em some press, they tried to say it was beef

It’s Nicki M, such a little gem

B**ches wanna be around me, but I do not f**k with them

All these diamonds on me flooded, I hope nobody gets stuck

If I pull out the Ferrari, then my shooters in the truck

I could still go to my hood, they know my body is good

Two million dollars to party in Saudi Arabian clubs

Poppin' them things to go up and smokin' Los Angeles bud

These b**ches bitin' like Joe, shout out to Kamala though (Yuh)

It's them weak bars thinkin' that she dissin' for me

I graded your homework, b**ch, it's incomplete

If you was tryna be my son, then mission complete

I'm the final level b**ch they on a mission to beat

It's like Covid when the goat is on the track, the whole game stop

But I ain't playin' with these b**ches, this ain't GameStop

If Barbie in the buildin', then she with a gangsta

He ain't gon' hesitate if I tell him to shank sumn

Just put a beauty parlor in my guest house

You mean the pink Lamborghini? That's at the next house

F**k him so good I got him walkin' with his chest out

I wish these b**ches wanted more talent and less clout

I fall back, and just give them some space

'Cause when you already won, what the f**k is a race?

Look at them f**kin' for raps, oh, what a disgrace

I put that on A-rod, none of you b**ches is safe (Uh)

Make his dick get hard soon as I brush up, but we tryna be subtle

Whole city go up when the b**ch touch down like them niggas in a huddle

Sex game still cold it's on igloo

Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue

He tryna eat it up, I said, come and get it, boo

While I count a mill', jigga what? jigga who?