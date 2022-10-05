Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi files for divorce after three years of marriage

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have called it quits on their three years of marriage.

Singer Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have called it quits over their three year marriage and 17 years together.

According to sources, Nazanin has filed court documents this week citing 'irreconcilable differences' over her and Miguel's marriage.

The pair reportedly have a pre-nuptial agreement that will determine the economic side of the marriage.

Why did Miguel & Nazanin Mandi split? Fans speculate on couples' break-up

Miguel and Nazanin were together for 17 years. Picture: Instagram

This isn't the first time that the couple have called it quits on their relationship - In 2021 they split for three months but rekindled their love until now.

After their reconciliation, Miguel shared an array of pictures of the happy couple with the caption "Love heals. Proud of us."

The day before filing for divorce, Mandi posted a series of selfies to Instagram with the caption reflecting on her "current journey of introspection."

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together following their split five months ago

The pair are now getting divorced over 'irreconcilable differences'. Picture: Getty Images

She continued that she is "discovering my purest me again", and declared that "one healing step at a time."

The pair dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, and were married in November 2018.

Neither Miguel or Nazanin Mandi have commented on their reported divorce.