Michael Jackson and Prince fans spark fierce debate on who has better songs

Fans of Michael Jackson and Prince are debating on who has the better catalogue. Picture: Getty

Fans of the two musical legends are going head-to-head on social media.

Michael Jackson and Prince - two iconic artists that will go down in musical history until the end of time.

Both legends in their own right, Jackson and Prince are the masterminds behind some of the greatest and most beloved songs of the 20th century.

And with their superstardom, of course, came legions of dedicated fans ready to defend their idol, which is exactly what happened this week when a viral meme sparked a discussion on the duo's catalogues.

The meme questioned who would win in a song-for-song battle between Jackson and Prince, in the spirit of the ongoing battles between musicians on social media during quarantine.

Fans of The King Of Pop bombarded the comments, with one writing, "Prince was great but don’t ever compare him to MICHAEL JACKSON."

"Micheal by a landslide.. I still love Prince but Mike had more hits," said one, another adding, "Michael and it’s not close. Tired of y’all pretending like it is."

Michael Jackson's fans debated with Prince's to defend their idol. (Pictured here in 1986.). Picture: Getty

However, Prince's fans rushed to represent the 'Purple Rain' singer, with one writing, "PRINCE!!! MJ cannot sing like Prince! He was a great entertainer but cannot out sing Prince!!! Nope!"

"The disrespect lol....this is hard....but imma say prince," said another, while one wrote, "Y’all gonna say Michael but keep in mind Prince played all his instruments."

Others weighted up both options and said that both artists should come out victorious. One wrote, "hey both WON. Different styles of music and both ORIGINAL thats what you call legendary artists. Many artists today can't relate."

Prince's fans took to social media to argue that he had the better song catalogue. Picture: Getty

"You tried it," said another, "leave these 2 legends alone & stop trying to compare them ! I’m sick of ppl always putting our ppl against one another when we can all coexist & be great in our own right!"

"The disrespect! No cultured human being in their right mind would actually participate in such a heinous act. Who is responsible for this? I want them arrested immediately," said another.

