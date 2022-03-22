Megan Thee Stallion slams troll for questioning bullet wound amid Tory Lanez case

Tired of being called a liar, the Houston Hottie took to her Twitter to respond to the haters claiming "y'all choosing to be dumb at this point" over her assault case with Tory Lanez

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Megan Thee Stallion has clapped back at a Twitter troll who questioned her truth about allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez back in July 2020.

Bitches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS. Dick eating ass bitches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you! https://t.co/dtJwvGd1kL — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

After the troll tweeted: "At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something", the rapstress replied:

"B*tches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS. D*ck eating a** b*tches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!".

After the 'Cry Baby' rapper replied, fans of the Hot Girl instantly came to her defence, sharing a screenshot from one of her deleted IG posts, where she showed the bullet wound and her foot with stitches.

Last month, the WAP rapper blasted hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks for "promoting false narratives" about the assault case. Despite their being no proof, Akademiks asserted in the now-deleted tweet that Tory Lanez's DNA was not detected on the firearm.

And the tweet has been deleted: pic.twitter.com/0yxaH9AsR0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

Following that, Lanez released a diss track towards Meg and her boyfriend Pardison where he addressed the ongoing feud, calling him a 'bird'.

"He a bird, he probably in the X4 / Plus the only party that we know is next door" he raps, referencing Pardi's name, adding "You know these ni**as talkin’, *now these p*ssy boys a joke, you got a Goyard on your birthday ’cause that ni**a broke".

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during day 3 of the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 at Sunshine Grove on March 05, 2022 in Okeechobee, Florida. Picture: Getty

Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson – was charged with felony assault in connection with the incident, facing a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison if convicted.

The allegations, which include assault with a semiautomatic pistol, carrying a loaded, unlicensed firearm in a vehicle, and causing 'serious bodily injury' has been denied by Lanez, with him appearing on IG live to debunk her claims.

The case is currently ongoing and a pre-trial hearing has bee scheduled for April 5.